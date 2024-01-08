Perry's Stock Watch: Barmore ends career year on high note vs. Jets

Sunday's loss to the New York Jets was a fitting end to the New England Patriots' disappointing 2023 season. The offense mustered only three points, and Christian Barmore highlighted a rock-solid performance by the defense.

The third-year defensive lineman finished his career year with a whopping 10 tackles in the 17-3 loss. He notched two tackles for loss and a quarterback hit, bringing his season totals to 54 tackles (11 for loss) and 15 QB hits (8.5 sacks), all career highs.

This year I meet the most broken version of me, but also the strongest. pic.twitter.com/0cRyDuSOf7 — Christian Barmore (@chris_barmore) January 8, 2024

Zero Patriots players were selected for the 2024 Pro Bowl Games, but a real argument could be made that Barmore should have been an exception. The 24-year-old anchored the Pats defense following season-ending injuries to linebacker Matthew Judon (bicep tear) and first-round rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez (torn labrum, dislocated shoulder).

Barmore earned a "Stock Up" label on Phil Perry's "Patriots Stock Watch" report for Week 18. See below for the full Stock Watch and check out the video above for Perry's full breakdown.

Stock Up

Christian Barmore, DT

Anfernee Jennings, LB

Stock Down

Bailey Zappe, QB