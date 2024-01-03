Zero Patriots players selected to Pro Bowl for first time since 2000

The New England Patriots will not have any representatives at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games in Orlando.

They were one of four teams without a player selected to the Pro Bowl on Wednesday, joining the Green Bay Packers, Washington Commanders, and Carolina Panthers. It's the first time since 2000 -- Bill Belichick's first year as Patriots head coach -- that New England's roster did not include a Pro Bowler.

The Patriots' glaring lack of talent, particularly on offense, has resulted in a 4-12 record heading into the final week of the season. That said, there are a couple of players one could argue were deserving of Pro Bowl nods.

Christian Barmore has been a bright spot for the Patriots all season long. The third-year defensive tackle has racked up 8.5 sacks to go with six batted passes, a forced fumble, and 54 total tackles.

Veteran safety Jabrill Peppers has been a breath of fresh air throughout his second season in New England. In 14 games, Peppers has logged two interceptions along with seven pass breakups, one forced fumble and fumble recovery, one sack, and 76 tackles.

It's also worth noting perennial Pro Bowl linebacker Matthew Judon missed most of the campaign. After being selected to four consecutive Pro Bowls, Judon suffered a torn bicep in Week 4 and underwent surgery that ultimately ended his season.

The 2024 Pro Bowl Games will take place on Sunday, Feb. 4. You can check out the full list of Pro Bowl selections here.