Patriots re-sign undrafted rookie running back Deshaun Fenwick

Deshaun Fenwick is back in Foxboro.

After waiving Fenwick earlier this month, the New England Patriots have re-signed the undrafted rookie running back, the team announced Monday.

Fenwick, who is listed at 6-foot-1 and 223 pounds, spent the last three years of his college football career at Oregon State. He tallied 515 rushing yards (5.4 per carry) and five rushing touchdowns, along with nine receptions for 76 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns, in 13 games for the Beavers last season.

Fenwick joins a running back depth chart in New England that includes Rhamondre Stevenson, Antonio Gibson, Kevin Harris and JaMycal Hasty.

The Patriots also announced Monday they have released rookie free agent defensive end John Morgan.

The Patriots will host a joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday before the two teams square off in a preseason game Thursday night at Gillette Stadium.