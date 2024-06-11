Patriots claim rookie linebacker off waivers from Lions

The New England Patriots announced an addition to their defense on Tuesday.

Undrafted rookie linebacker Steele Chambers joined the Patriots one day after being waived by the Detroit Lions. New England released fellow rookie LB Jay Person as a corresponding move.

Chambers, 23, started his collegiate career as a running back for the Buckeyes before transitioning to linebacker, where he was a three-year starter. The 6-foot-1, 229-pounder totaled 114 tackles, three sacks, four interceptions, and five passes defended during his three years on Ohio State's defense. Last season, he notched a career-high 83 tackles with one INT.

The Patriots' linebacker depth chart is loaded, so Chambers will have his work cut out for him if he hopes to crack New England's roster as a defender. His history as a running back, however, suggests he's athletic enough to handle a special teams role. That would be his best chance to make the team out of camp.

New England will hold its final mandatory minicamp practice on Wednesday before taking a six-week summer break.