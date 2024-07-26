WATCH: Patriots fans will love this Maye-Polk connection on deep pass

The New England Patriots' top two picks from the 2024 NFL Draft combined to create a highlight reel play during the third day of training camp practices at Gillette Stadium.

Rookie quarterback Drake Maye (No. 3, first round) connected with rookie wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk (No. 37, second round) on a deep pass along the right sideline.

It was an example of what the Patriots hope this duo can show on a consistent basis in the near future.

Check out the play in the video below:

A flash of the future.



Drake Maye drops a 40-yard sideline bomb to Ja'Lynn Polk working against Azizi Hearn in 11-on-11s. Polk cradles the ball to the ground for today's Play of the Day. — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) July 26, 2024

Maye admittedly didn't think he threw a good pass on this play.

"He made a nice catch. It wasn't a great throw," Maye told reporters after practice. "It was a nice catch, great player. Looked off the safety a little bit, made a nice play. Just give him a chance, right? Gotta give those guys a chance (to make a play). ... Looking forward to seeing more JP."

The Patriots have pretty good depth at wide receiver, but whether this group has a real playmaker remains to be seen. Polk has the size and skill set to potentially emerge as that kind of player. He is getting tons of reps with the starters and second team offense this week, and so far he has taken advantage of the opportunity.

One of the ideal scenarios for the Patriots in 2024 is Maye and Polk both developing strong chemistry in the passing attack. It's obviously very early, but the results from the first few days of camp have been encouraging.