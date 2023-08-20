Slater praises Belichick's leadership after Bolden's injury

The New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers made the correct decision not to finish Saturday night's preseason game at Lambeau Field after rookie defensive back Isaiah Bolden had to be carted off the field following a scary collision in the fourth quarter.

Bolden, a seventh-round pick of the Patriots in the 2023 NFL Draft, collided with Patriots teammate Calvin Munson in pass coverage and appeared to take a hit to the head.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater were seen talking on the field as medical personnel loaded Bolden onto a stretcher. The decision was made to suspend play with 10:29 left in the game. New England was leading 21-17 at the time.

The Patriots issued a statement after the game that noted Bolden had feeling in all of his extremities.

Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden sustained an injury during the fourth quarter of tonight’s game. He had feeling in all his extremities, but has been taken to a local hospital for further tests and observation. — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 20, 2023

In his postgame press conference, Slater praised Belichick for taking the lead in ending the game early.

"I really appreciate what Coach Belichick did tonight. He took the initiative on [ending the game]," Slater told reporters. "This is not the AFC Championship. We're not playing for records. This is preseason game No. 2. We have an injury like that, and it affects a lot of guys in a lot of different ways. Clearly our team was shaken by what happened.

"I think coach made the right decision. That was tremendous leadership by him. Honestly, that was one of the proudest moments I’ve had as a guy who’s played for him for now 16 years to see what he did. There was no hesitation. I appreciate coach LaFleur as well for standing with him on that. I think everyone acted swiftly, and it was the right call in this situation."

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones also lauded Belichick and Slater for the way they handled the whole situation on the field and in the locker room.

"I think Coach Belichick just really did a good job there talking with Slater and the leadership of our team,” Jones told reporters.

"Obviously, (he) handled the situation. Him and Slater did a great job in the locker room, just talking to the team like he always does. He tries to bring us together. It’s all real emotion. We really appreciate him and Slater and those leaders on our team who can bring us together during a tough time. I thought that was smart."