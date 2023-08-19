Trending
Isaiah Bolden stretchered off field after scary injury vs. Packers

The Patriots and Packers agreed to call the rest of the preseason matchup off following Bolden's injury.

By Justin Leger

Saturday night's preseason tilt between the New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers was suspended following a scary injury to Pats cornerback Isaiah Bolden.

Bolden, a seventh-round rookie out of Jackson State, was carted off the field on a stretcher after taking a hard hit in the fourth quarter. The Patriots emptied the sideline to support their teammate while he received medical attention.

You can watch the play that caused Bolden's injury here.

After a discussion with longtime Patriots special teamer Matthew Slater and referee John Hussey, coaches Bill Belichick and Matt LaFleur agreed to call the rest of the game off. New England was leading 21-17 with 10:29 remaining on the clock.

Later, the Patriots shared that Bolden "had feeling in all his extremities, but has been taken to a local hospital for further tests and observation."

This is a developing story that will be updated...

