Isaiah Bolden stretchered off field after scary injury vs. Packers

Saturday night's preseason tilt between the New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers was suspended following a scary injury to Pats cornerback Isaiah Bolden.

Bolden, a seventh-round rookie out of Jackson State, was carted off the field on a stretcher after taking a hard hit in the fourth quarter. The Patriots emptied the sideline to support their teammate while he received medical attention.

Scene in Green Bay pic.twitter.com/NFpVBFgFie — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) August 20, 2023

You can watch the play that caused Bolden's injury here.

After a discussion with longtime Patriots special teamer Matthew Slater and referee John Hussey, coaches Bill Belichick and Matt LaFleur agreed to call the rest of the game off. New England was leading 21-17 with 10:29 remaining on the clock.

Later, the Patriots shared that Bolden "had feeling in all his extremities, but has been taken to a local hospital for further tests and observation."

Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden sustained an injury during the fourth quarter of tonight’s game. He had feeling in all his extremities, but has been taken to a local hospital for further tests and observation. — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 20, 2023

This is a developing story that will be updated...