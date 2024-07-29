K.J. Osborn gives intriguing comp for rookie WR Javon Baker

The New England Patriots offense has gotten off to a slow start in training camp, but one bright spot for the group has been rookie wide receiver Javon Baker.

The fourth-rounder out of Central Florida has already put together a highlight reel of impressive plays, including this outstanding grab Monday on a Jacoby Brissett deep ball:

NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry has named Baker as a player whose stock has risen over the last week, and he's far from the only one impressed with the 22-year-old.

Veteran receiver K.J. Osborn praised Baker after Monday's practice and compared him to one of the league's top young wideouts.

"I told him he reminds me of George Pickens," Osborn said. "Bigger like that, really talented. Like, raw. You see him jump up and make big plays.

"He's a rookie, you know what I'm saying? So, you know, learning the offense, the details of it. I'm trying to tell him the type of people he's going to face on Sunday, especially in this division, we go against some really good corners. So it's been exciting to see him continue to come along, continue to make plays, and I think he'll be a good player."

That comparison should excite Pats fans. Pickens has been a big-play machine for the Pittsburgh Steelers since being selected in the second round of the 2022 draft. Last season, he tallied 63 catches for 1,140 yards and five touchdowns. His 18.1 yards per reception led the NFL.

Baker recorded similar numbers with UCF in 2023. Through 13 games, he logged 52 receptions for 1,139 yards (21.9 yards per catch) and seven touchdowns.

Baker and fellow rookie WR Ja'Lynn Polk (second round) figure to have prominent roles in the Patriots offense right away. If their training camp performances carry into the regular season, it'll go a long way toward helping a receiving corps that has underwhelmed in recent seasons.

As of Monday, the crowded receiver room includes Baker, Osborn, Polk, DeMario Douglas, Kendrick Bourne, Jalen Reagor, Tyquan Thornton, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Kayshon Boutte.