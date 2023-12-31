James White blames Pats receiver for Zappe's pick-six vs. Bills

The first half of Sunday's 27-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills was a nightmare for New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe.

Zappe tossed three interceptions, including a pick-six on a pass intended for wide receiver Jalen Reagor. There was a clear miscommunication between the quarterback and wideout as Bills cornerback Rasul Douglas came up with his second INT in as many quarters.

As bad of a look the pick was for Zappe, former Patriots running back James White placed the blame squarely on Reagor.

"That one is on the receiver! Have to run your (sight) adjust," White wrote on the X platform.

The three-time Super Bowl champion elaborated on his take in a subsequent post.

"Safety blitz on the weak side of the formation. Looks like there’s nobody to block him based on the protection call between the offensive line, running back and quarterback. The receiver knows if that safety blitzes his route changes to something else," he added.

Reagor may have been at fault on the pick-six, but he was responsible for a Patriots touchdown to start the Week 17 matchup. The 2020 first-round pick returned the opening kickoff for a TD.

All four of the Patriots' turnovers in the defeat -- three interceptions and a Pharaoh Brown fumble -- came in the first half. Zappe totaled 209 yards while completing 16 of his 26 pass attempts and rushing for a 17-yard TD.

The Patriots' loss brings them to 4-12 on the season, which currently gives them the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Arizona Cardinals helped New England's draft position with their surprising victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

For their regular-season finale, the Patriots will return home to take on the 6-10 New York Jets. The time for that matchup has yet to be announced.