The New England Patriots are back in the top three of the 2024 NFL Draft order with a little help from the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys' controversial win over the Detroit Lions on Saturday night increased the Washington Commanders' strength of schedule to .519, per Tankathon. The Patriots and Commanders are both 4-11, and strength of schedule is the first tiebreaker. If the strength of schedule is tied, head-to-head is the next tiebreaker because these two teams aren't in the same conference, and the Patriots own that tiebreaker as a result of their loss to the Commanders in Week 9.

Patriots fans should be rooting for NFC East teams to win over the final two weeks of the season to increase the Commanders' strength of schedule rating. Conversely, Patriots fans should root for AFC East teams to lose, which would decrease New England's strength of schedule rating.

The Commanders close the season with games against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 17 and the Cowboys in Week 18, so they are unlikely to win again this season.

The Patriots will secure at least a top-four pick if they lose at the Buffalo Bills in Week 17 and at home against the New York Jets in Week 18. One more win could push the Patriots down to as low as No. 7 in the draft order, depending on the results of other games.

Here's the updated draft order for the top 10 in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. This article will be updated through Sunday night, so check back often for the latest results.

10. Atlanta Falcons, 7-8

9. Chicago Bears, 6-9

8. New York Jets, 6-10

7. Tennessee Titans, 5-10

6. Los Angeles Chargers, 6-10

5. New York Giants, 5-10

4. Washington Commanders, 4-11

3. New England Patriots, 4-11

2. Arizona Cardinals, 3-12

1. Chicago Bears (via Carolina Panthers, 2-13)