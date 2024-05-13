Cavs' Donovan Mitchell ruled out for Game 4 vs. Celtics

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be without their best player in a pivotal Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals vs. the Boston Celtics.

Donovan Mitchell will miss Monday's matchup due to a left calf strain, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported shortly before the 7 p.m. ET tip-off at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. It's a huge loss for Cleveland, which has a 12-15 record in games without its leading scorer this season.

LIVE REACTION: Donovan Mitchell out for Game 4 (left calf strain) 🚨 pic.twitter.com/2zTyhjcgK6 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 13, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Mitchell's absence makes Boston an even heavier favorite to win Game 4 and take a commanding 3-1 series lead. Without him, the Cavs will rely on Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Caris LeVert to pick up the slack. LeVert will take Mitchell's spot in Cleveland's starting lineup.

Through three games in the series vs. Boston, Mitchell has averaged 31.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists. The Cavs lost Game 3 despite Mitchell dropping a game-high 33 points.

Cleveland already was short-handed without starting big man Jarrett Allen, who has yet to play in the series due to a rib injury. Allen will remain sidelined for Game 4.

If the Celtics win Monday's game, they will have a chance to close out the series on their home court on Wednesday.