Jack Jones' court date postponed ahead of joint practices in Green Bay

Jack Jones is no longer scheduled to appear in East Boston Municipal Court on Friday, Aug. 18.

The New England Patriots cornerback's probable cause hearing related to his June arrest at Logan Airport has been postponed until Sept. 15. Our Phil Perry reports Jones, who has been practicing with the Patriots amid his legal issues, is currently with the team for joint practices in Green Bay.

Sportico legal expert Michael McCann believes the postponement may indicate a plea deal is coming.

“Could be a sign a plea deal is in the works for Jack Jones,” McCann posted on X. “(A plea deal is the most likely outcome in how his case ends, with his main goals being to avoid jail time and to give the Patriots reason to not cut him).”

Jones was arrested after two firearms were found in his luggage at an airport security checkpoint. The 25-year-old was charged with two counts of possession of a concealed weapon in a secure area of an airport, possession of ammunition without a firearm identification card, unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, and possession of a large-capacity feeding device.

Jones' rescheduled court date now falls on the Friday before the Patriots' Week 2 game against the Miami Dolphins.