We know: Ezekiel Elliott ain't what he used to be.

The New England Patriots likely aren't getting the First-Team All-Pro who led the NFL in rushing yards twice in his first three seasons. Elliott hasn't made a Pro Bowl since 2019 and averaged a career-low 3.8 yards per carry last season.

So, should Patriots fans really be fired up about New England signing the 28-year-old to a one-year contract worth up to $6 million in free agency? Our Tom E. Curran says ... yes.

Joining NBC Sports Boston's Arbella Early Edition to vote on how he feels about the Elliott addition -- "Super excited," "Better than nothing" or "He's toast" -- Curran picked the most optimistic choice.

"I'm probably closer to 'super excited' than anything else," Curran said. "Because it's distressing to see an offense on the threshold of the regular season be so bereft at the position and intending, after a really grueling year for an underpaid player (Rhamondre Stevenson), to virtually do the same thing to him again."

Stevenson amassed 279 total touches in 2022 (210 rushing attempts and 69 receptions), by far the most on the Patriots and tied for 10th-most in the NFL. With backups Ty Montgomery and Pierre Strong both battling injuries and second-year back Kevin Harris looking ineffective in training camp, Stevenson would have had to shoulder another heavy workload in 2023.

Elliott should help ease the burden on Stevenson, and while we shouldn't expect 1,000 yards from the former Cowboys star, Curran points out that the seven-year veteran is still a very solid NFL running back who racked up 876 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground for Dallas last season.

"I'm excited because I think Zeke Elliott has a hell of a lot more left in the tank than people are giving him credit for. People are very intent on saying what he can't do. We're clear on that -- but what can he do? I think he can do a lot for them, so I'm a lot closer to super excited than I am, you know, better than nothing."

Elliott especially should help the Patriots in the red zone -- where they ranked last in the NFL in touchdown percentage last season -- and pass protection, where he's an underrated blocker in the backfield. He excels in short-yardage situations and also could be a weapon in the time-of-possession battle.

Zeke positives from 2022



9th in converting on 3rd and short (77.2 percent), 5th among running backs.



4th in converting rushes inside the 10 to TDs. 10 of 24.



Scored TDs on 8 of 11 carries inside the 3 (4th in lg).



Hasn’t fumbled since 2020. 468 carries.



A skillset Pats need — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) August 14, 2023

The Patriots may have overpaid for Elliott slightly if he's going to serve in a backup role to Stevenson. But they had the money to spend and the need was there, which is why it's easy to get on board with his addition.

To hear more from Curran, NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry, host Trenni Casey and the Boston Sports Journal's Greg Bedard on Elliott, check out their full discussion below.