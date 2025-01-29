Why James White thinks Josh McDaniels is ‘perfect' hire for Drake Maye

James White knows what it's like to play for Josh McDaniels, who the New England Patriots recently hired to be their offensive coordinator for the third time.

White was drafted by the Patriots in 2014 but didn't see the field much as a rookie. He had to learn McDaniels' offense and earn the trust of the coaching staff.

But it didn't take long for White to become a key part of the offense, and the best example came in the Patriots' historic comeback victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI when the veteran running back tallied 139 total yards and three total touchdowns.

On the latest episode of NBC Sports Boston's Next Pats Podcast with Phil Perry, White explained why he thinks bringing back McDaniels was the best possible hire for New England's struggling offense.

"I thought it was the perfect hire," White said. "He's the only offensive coordinator I got to play for, but from what I've watched from afar with this offense the last couple years, it's been a lack of details and a lack of execution. And those will be the two things Josh will emphasize the most.

"In the meetings, he's gonna make sure you're attentive in there, in the walkthroughs and on the field, too, doing the right things. He doesn't miss a beat. A play is run and he's going to see what the offensive line is doing, what the quarterback is doing, what the running back is doing, wide receivers, tight ends -- it's amazing how he can kind of see everything at once and make sure everybody is doing the right thing so you can go out there and be successful.

"And he's going to hold the players accountable, and he's going to put the most reliable guys out there. If you can't be trusted, you're probably not going to be on the field. Those guys will have to earn their reps."

McDaniels' most important job will be to help rookie quarterback Drake Maye reach his full potential. Maye enjoyed a strong rookie season in which he completed 66.6 percent of his passes for 2,276 yards with 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, while also running for 421 yards (7.8 per carry) and two more scores.

McDaniels helped quarterbacks such as Tom Brady, Matt Cassel and Mac Jones play at a high level during his previous stints as offensive coordinator, and now he must do the same with Maye if the Patriots are going return to prominence anytime soon.

"For Drake Maye, I think (Josh) is perfect, too," White explained. "You saw Mac Jones had a great rookie year, and then Josh ended up leaving and it became more difficult (for Jones) after that. I think Drake, he's going to learn a lot more after a pretty good Year 1. ... It's going to be fun to watch."

White's comments are similar to what his former Patriots teammate Julian Edelman said earlier this week on NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Talk Podcast. Edelman also is confident that McDaniels will be a great fit with Maye.

