What to make of Van Pelt's comments about Patriots' Week 18 QB plans

When Drake Maye popped up on the New England Patriots' injury report Wednesday with a right hand ailment, it seemed to open the door for the rookie quarterback not playing in Week 18 against the Buffalo Bills.

Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt quickly shut that door Thursday.

"Drake looked good yesterday," Van Pelt told reporters at Gillette Stadium. "He's ready to go, so he'll be starting the game for sure."

Van Pelt was a bit more direct than head coach Jerod Mayo, who noted Wednesday that Maye would play "if he's healthy and ready to go" but added he'd see how the week progresses before making a final call.

Van Pelt seemingly made his own final call on Maye, however -- perhaps to the dismay of Patriots fans eyeing the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. A loss to Buffalo would clinch the top pick for New England, while a win could drop that pick to as low as No. 4.

Considering the Bills already have locked up the AFC's No. 2 seed and are expected to rest many of their starters -- quarterback Josh Allen is expected to play a series or two before giving way to backup Mitchell Trubisky -- would the Patriots take a similar strategy with Maye and replace him with fellow rookie Joe Milton III at some point in Sunday's season finale?

"We're playing the game to win the game, for sure," Van Pelt said when asked if Maye would play the entire game Sunday. "We'll see how it goes from that point, but yes, that's the intent."

Van Pelt did confirm that Milton took some reps with the first-team offense Wednesday, however. That could be a sign that Milton will replace Jacoby Brissett as the Patriots' No. 2 QB on the 53-man roster Sunday and would be next in line to play if Maye gets taken out.

Drake Maye letting it fly at today’s practice. Alex Van Pelt said that Maye will start this weekend despite dealing with a hand issue that limited him in Wednesday’s work.



Joe Milton got some snaps with starters for the first practice all season on Wednesday. Could see action. pic.twitter.com/gNWKvJJT59 — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) January 2, 2025

If Van Pelt has his way, it sounds like Maye would play the entire game. But there's at least some possibility that Milton sees the first game action of his NFL career Sunday, which could benefit the Patriots both from seeing what they have in the Tennessee product and potentially lowering their chances of an upset win.

The Patriots' coaching staff has sent plenty of mixed messages this season, so despite Van Pelt's declaration that Maye will start, we may have to wait until Sunday to see exactly how the QB reps get divvied up in Foxboro -- if at all.