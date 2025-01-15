Drake Maye announces engagement to longtime girlfriend Ann Michael Hudson

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye had the perfect excuse for missing Mike Vrabel's introductory press conference on Monday.

The 22-year-old has been vacationing in Mexico with his longtime girlfriend Ann Michael Hudson. On Wednesday, he took to Instagram to announce his engagement to his middle school sweetheart.

"Love doing life with you. Can't wait to marry you!" Maye captioned his post, which includes beautiful photos of his beach proposal.

Maye and Hudson have been dating since 2015 when they were 12 years old, according to Hudson's TikTok account. After graduating high school together, they attended the University of Carolina where Maye spent three years before being selected third overall by the Patriots in the 2024 NFL Draft.

New England's promising young QB is doing well for himself both on and off the field. He was one of the few bright spots for the Patriots in 2024, completing 66.6 percent of his passes for 2,276 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He also rushed for 421 yards and two TDs.