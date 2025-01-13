Live updates: Vrabel lays out clear vision in first Pats press conference

What to Know Mike Vrabel addressed reporters and Patriots fans for about 40 minutes at Gillette Stadium.

The Mike Vrabel Era in New England officially began Monday.

After announcing him as the 16th head coach in franchise history Sunday, the Patriots unveiled Vrabel in an introductory press conference Monday at the Sports Illustrated Pavilion at Gillette Stadium.

Vrabel addressed the media for about 40 minutes, fielding questions on a wide range of topics. Follow along with our live blog below for Vrabel's best soundbites, reaction from our insiders and more.