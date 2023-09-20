FOXBORO -- As currently constructed, the Patriots are not an explosive offense. But it's not for a lack of trying.

Mac Jones is second in the NFL in pass attempts that have traveled at least 20 yards beyond the line of scrimmage (13). But he's 24th in deep completion percentage (23.1). His yards per attempt on deep throws (4.1) is fifth-worst in the league. The Patriots have only two pass plays of 20 yards or more, which is tied for 30th in the NFL, and their longest play from scrimmage in Week 2 was an 18-yard scramble by Jones.

Part of the reason for New England's production (or lack thereof) down the field is related to Jones' protection. Jones has had the fourth-fastest release time (2.46 seconds) among all quarterbacks, a stat that's plain to see on game days. His offensive line isn't holding up for extended periods in pass protection.

Perhaps as the Patriots line gets healthier (Trent Brown missed Week 2 with a concussion) and shakes off some rust (the Dolphins loss was the first game action for both starting guards Cole Strange and Mike Onwenu), the offense will be more balanced and down-the-field shots will bear more fruit. Jones is 30th in play-action pass percentage through two weeks this season (13.3) in part because the Patriots have struggled mightily to run the football (3.5 yards per carry on the season).

But there's a talent deficiency on the outside the Patriots are trying to navigate as well.

DeVante Parker has dealt with a knee injury that has limited him as arguably the team's top boundary threat. JuJu Smith-Schuster does not look like the at-times explosive player he was in Kansas City a year ago, maybe because he's dealing with the after-effects of a knee injury that forced him to miss OTAs and minicamp in the spring. Kendrick Bourne's snaps were nearly cut in half in the team's second game (from 73 in Week 1 to 38 in Week 2), and his role appears to be up in the air.

Unlike along the offensive line, where something as simple as time on the field should yield better results, there's no easy-to-find solution for how to improve New England's weapons.

Save for one: Play Demario "Pop" Douglas.

The rookie sixth-rounder out of Liberty has proven himself to be one of the team's most dynamic athletes in no time. He barely played in the preseason opener -- an indication of how he'd essentially earned a roster spot before a single live-action snap -- and played 33 snaps in Week 1. He was benched after six snaps in Week 2 following a critical first-half fumble even though the Patriots could've used some explosive athletic ability after the catch in a passing game that has been forced to be quick because of its protection issues. Douglas racked up 19 yards after the catch on two grabs before his night was through.

Bill O'Brien said on Tuesday that he has "a lot of confidence" in Douglas, and the message from Douglas' teammates lately has been one of support.

"The older guys, including myself, are just trying to lift him up," Mac Jones said Wednesday. "Let him know he's a great player and that one play, one week doesn't define anybody. He's going to come out and keep swinging. He has a lot of speed. Smart kid. Tough, dependable. All that stuff. He's going to bounce back and so are we."

Patriots veteran tight end Hunter Henry made sure to relay a story of his own career to Douglas recently, describing a game during his rookie season when he fumbled during a two-minute situation as a member of the Chargers.

"I lost the game for our team," Henry said.

But he's now in his eighth year, and he's fumbled just once since then. "And that fumble might be a little questionable," Henry said. "We can go back to the tape on that one."

"Pop's a great player," Henry added. "We need him. He's going to learn from this. He's going to learn a lot from it. I enjoy going out there and competing with him. He's done a lot of great things for us and I know he'll continue to."

The expectation is Douglas will bounce back in a positive way -- and maybe provide the offense with a much-needed explosive element -- following his early-season mistake.

The Patriots just have to get him on the field, even if it means playing him over some other more established veterans. He appears to offer something some of his older teammates in the receiver room simply do not to the same level: juice.

"He's a good dude, and he works really hard," Henry said. "And I know he takes pride in what he does. I know he'll be ready to go."