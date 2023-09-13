The New England Patriots will look to bounce back from their Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles when they host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday Night Football. First, it's time to jump into your hard-hitting mailbag questions...

Belichick can almost never admit when he is wrong but he does live by the year to early versus a year too late philosophy. Could JuJu be in trouble? — John Dunphy (@johndunphy68) September 13, 2023

He's not in danger of being released, John, if that's what you're asking. But this was a signing some with the team questioned to a degree when it happened. (Especially given who walked via free agency, making room for Smith-Schuster.) There was an injury history there. He was coming from a freelancing-is-encouraged system, in which he had success, that was nothing like the timing-and-precision-based offense in Foxboro.

Those questions probably aren't going away based on how Week 1 went.

This is, in my opinion, a significant story. Not only because of what's happened with JuJu Smith-Schuster, but because of the bigger-picture issue of what the Patriots have put around their young quarterback when they should be trying to maximize his productivity while still on a low-money rookie deal.

First, when it comes to Smith-Schuster, he does not look explosive. And that was true from what we saw of him during training camp. We pointed it out at the time, but we also pointed out that he was on the field for every. single. practice. And he deserves credit for that after missing the spring to give his knee a break. But his knee needed a break in the spring. And it looks like he may still need to be managed now that the games have arrived.

Second, the fact that he was not on the field late in the game on Sunday is... less than ideal. That he wasn't included in the two-minute package at the end, with the game still hanging in the balance, is... less than ideal. He's their highest-paid receiver. The two-minute package is when your best receivers should, theoretically, shine.

Smith-Schuster was not on the Wednesday edition of the Week 2 injury report so his absence from the huddle late against the Eagles wasn't health-related, in all likelihood. Hard to believe it was role-related, meaning sixth-round rookie Kayshon Boutte plays a spot on the field that Smith-Schuster can't. Smith-Schuster played on the outside in Kansas City, and he was expected to be able to do the same at times here in New England.

If Smith-Schuster was sidelined because he's been deemed not effective enough to knock Boutte from the lineup in a critical situation? Less than ideal.

Especially since the guy Smith-Schuster is replacing lit it up in Week 1 for his new team. Jakobi Meyers, who's now in concussion protocol, had nine catches for 81 yards and two touchdowns in his debut with the Raiders. He was Mr. Reliable for the Patriots offense over the last few seasons.

It's still early for Smith-Schuster, and maybe at some point he becomes every bit as dependable as Meyers was, but it was a head-scratching Week 1 for him given how it ended.

Getting Colins at OT make sense at this point? Or ride with Anderson who did fine in Wk 1? — Jason Sheehy (@Jtsheehy96) September 12, 2023

(The Patriots reportedly have shown interest in free-agent tackle La'el Collins.)

It would, in my opinion. They're desperate at that position, as their two late-summer acquisitions just before the start of the season would indicate. Not only because they have very little behind Calvin Anderson and Trent Brown, but because even the starting duo is no sure thing.

Brown didn't participate in Wednesday's practice because of a concussion, throwing his availability for Week 2 into doubt. (Week 1 starting right guard Sidy Sow also missed practice with a concussion. Center David Andrews, guard Cole Strange and guard Mike Onwenu were all limited, making the health of Mac Jones' protection a primary concern ahead of Sunday Night Football.)

Anderson, meanwhile, missed all of training camp with a serious illness, and he looked rusty in Week 1. He graded out as a bottom-10 tackle, according to Pro Football Focus' pass-blocking grade, allowing five pressures on 58 dropbacks. (The good news? He graded out as a better pass-protector than big-money free-agent tackle Mike McGlinchey, who signed with the Broncos this offseason. I was a proponent of the Patriots signing McGlinchey so it's worth keeping tabs on his performance. Could be a mea culpa on the horizon for yours truly.)

Adding Collins might make sense if the Patriots are staring at playing Vederian Lowe meaningful snaps because one of their top two guys can't play.

Hi Phil - Mac's mechanics to my untrained eye, looked horrific on Sunday. He was falling backwards and chucking it off his back foot, having one foot in the air, or more generally not stepping into his throws when he had the space to do so. Does anyone work with him on that? — Ytsejamer1🟦 (@Ytsejamer1) September 13, 2023

They work on mechanics every day in practice. Both offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Bill O'Brien and assistant quarterbacks coach Evan Rothstein are on that stuff. I'm not a quarterbacking fundamentals guru so I'd defer to someone like Matt Cassel, J.T. O'Sullivan, or Tom House on that -- or O'Brien himself when we have an opportunity to talk to him -- but if it's something they saw on tape, I can just about guarantee you it's something they'd have a conversation about at some point this week.

Nope. To start over again at the position? With an unknown? No thanks.

Part of the challenge the Jets face now is that this Aaron Rodgers injury could have long-term ramifications. They're too good to be picking near the very top of the draft. Their defense might end up as the best in football this year. Any pick you'd get from them is going to be, in my opinion, near the middle. That means no Caleb Williams or Drake Maye or whatever other college prospect you love. Not worth it.

Mac Jones is capable. I think he has the ability to be a top-10 quarterback. I'm not sure we'll find out if he can get there this year because he has a bottom-10 (and that may be generous) receiving corps. But that doesn't mean he doesn't have value. I'd value him more than a Jets 2024 first-rounder.

What did you think of the much maligned Miles Bryant in week 1? Is he shaping up to be one of them unsung contributors. — Qualitysmoke (@qualitysmoke) September 12, 2023

Good tackler. Smart. Tough. Put a strong lick on A.J. Brown early in that game Sunday. Is he a great option defending speed options (or big bodies) deep down the field? Probably not. But as a slot guy who's used in specific situations, he's more than capable. In my opinion.

What exactly did you guys want to see from Mac and the patriots that would of made everyone happy?



So much negativity every single person covering the team, any positives met with a “But”



Down 2 OGs WR1 and terrible weather and is top 5 in passing yards and tied for TD lead — Yap (@Yapybara) September 12, 2023

We've got our first "you guys" of the season! Speaking for myself, I'll say head on over to my Report Card from the game. Mac Jones got a B-, which is a good grade. It's not an amazing grade. Plenty of detail therein.

If pointing out some of the less-than-perfect plays in a given week qualifies as "so much negativity" then... sorry? Plenty to be optimistic about. Showed good decision-making, toughness, and some pocket mobility. Showed that he was in sync with his new coordinator, in a new system. Was really accurate in critical situations late.

That's all worthy of praise. But there has to be room for pointing out plays on the other end of the spectrum. This is a really smart fanbase, and I think most people who follow the team are looking for a complete picture.

Could you suggest to Tom Curran that he should stop using his extensive vocabulary to display his superiority over others. It's a put off. Other than that you guys are great. — Jason Brassard (@JasonBrassard2) September 12, 2023

Can't stop him. You can only hope to contain him.

Will the Patriots ever win a playoff game with Mac as their QB? I strongly believe they WON'T ‼️ — jjsaul29 (@jjsaul29) September 12, 2023

I say yes.

Hi Phil, How do you think the Pats defend both Hill and Waddle this week? — ashley1992 (@ashley1992__) September 13, 2023

This is an old GTFB plan, potentially, Ashley. Commit bodies to the deep area of the field. Force Tua Tagovailoa to kill you with a thousand paper cuts. Tackle in open space. Limit their explosives.

It's easier said than done. And it'll require the Patriots pressuring with four, I think, but they have the personnel to do that and they've had success against Tyreek Hill before. Just last season, in Miami, they allowed just 13 offensive points.

When Davante Parker going to get out there? He was the difference maker in

Sunday's game. — Mike Dee (@MikeDeeHere) September 12, 2023

Limited in practice Wednesday. We'll see how it progresses. And I agree. I think if he's out there in Boutte's place, those two sideline catches get made -- or at least one -- and the outcome might be different.

Hey Phil. If that was worst-case scenario on Sunday (or at least close to it), do we have reason to maybe even feel good about what BOB and Klemm can do with this o-line? — Guy Rhodes (@BigEastChamp) September 13, 2023

Definitely encouraging that they showed they could move the ball through the air -- screen-heavy or not -- with that offensive line going against that defensive line.

Do you think the Patriots need to go after a #1 WR in season or do you think as long as the WRs they have get and stay healthy they have enough to get not only in the dance but to make that push Kraft wants to see — Dylan Warner (@DylanWarner24) September 12, 2023

Making a play for Mike Evans would be fun, wouldn't it? I don't think it'll happen. But that's the kind of move that I think would really move the needle for them, even if Evans isn't the same player he was a couple of years ago. He's been remarkably consistent over time.

Hi Phil, looks like Jalen Mills snap count was way down. Know he switched from corner, but why have they kept Bryant in the slot, instead of keeping Mills at corner and Jones inside. Also, if Jack Jones comes back, do you think Jon Jones will move to the slot. Thanks! — murph (@patswaitlist) September 12, 2023

Yes, I think their best sub-situation corner group is with Jack Jones and Christian Gonzalez outside and Jonathan Jones inside. Until Jack Jones returns, I think we'll see plenty of Jon Jones outside. His snap count may have been limited to a degree, and I wonder if it was because he dealt with something that kept him limited throughout the vast majority of training camp. Later in the year, he should be a 100 percent playing time guy.

we got to see a lot of boutte and douglas in week one, how do you think parker coming back will affect their snap counts? — Dallan Yoh (@DallanYoh) September 12, 2023

Would impact Boutte the most.

Which Patriots offensive rookie and defensive rookie are you buying the most stock in? — Sterling Pingree (@SterlingPingree) September 13, 2023

I'm buying on Keion White, Christian Gonzalez and Marte Mapu. For more on White, check out the latest Next Pats when it drops..

I guess I'd rank White first there, though it's close with Gonzalez. On offense? Give me Demario "Pop" Douglas. Same as it ever was.