Belichick smashes tablet late in Patriots' loss to Raiders

The New England Patriots fell to the Las Vegas Raiders 21-17 on Sunday in a game that came down to the last two minutes. After an Ezekiel Elliott 1-yard touchdown run that brought the Patriots within two points, the Patriots defense did their job, forcing a Brian Hoyer-led Raiders offense to punt the ball back to New England.

Prior to the Patriots' final drive, however, head coach Bill Belichick's frustration boiled over. After cornerback J.C. Jackson was called for a defensive pass interference penalty, Belichick was seen arguing with a referee and threw his tablet angrily on the ground. You can watch the incident here.

New England's defense held its ground and got the ball back on its own 9-yard line with 2:23 remaining. But the offense couldn't deliver. DeVante Parker dropped a beautifully-placed deep ball from Mac Jones on second-and-11, and after a delay of game penalty, the combo of Raiders pass rushers Maxx Crosby and Bilal Nichols brought down Jones in the end zone for a game-sealing safety.

The Patriots attempted an onside punt, but it was fair caught by Las Vegas' Hunter Renfrow. Former Patriot Brian Hoyer then went into victory formation for the next three plays to knee the clock out.

This Week 6 loss was a tough pill to swallow for Belichick, seeing multiple former Patriots on the other end of the field -- even the CBS broadcast labeled the Raiders as "New England West."

Aside from the Raiders being coached by the Patriots former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, we also saw former Patriot receiver Jakobi Meyers find the endzone on a throw from former Patriot quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. After Garoppolo went down -- he was later transported to the hospital -- we saw long time Patriots backup QB Brian Hoyer enter the game and grab the Raiders the win.

After falling to 1-5 on the year, the Patriots will look to steal a win from the Buffalo Bills next Sunday 1:00 p.m.