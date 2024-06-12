Tom Brady, the best player in New England Patriots (and NFL) history, was officially inducted into the team's Hall of Fame during a special ceremony at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday night.

Brady became the 35th person inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame, joining a special group of team legends that helped build the franchise into what it is today. Patriots owner Robert Kraft also announced that Brady's No. 12 has been officially retired and that a statue of the quarterback will be built in the plaza outside of the team's Hall of Fame. It will be unveiled during the upcoming season.

The list of attendees Wednesday included many of Brady's former teammates, his former rivals, lots of family members, and entertainment stars. Former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick gave a lengthy speech, too.

One of those entertainment stars was Jay-Z, who did a special performance of his legendary song Public Service Announcement, which Brady often used as his entrance song before home games.

One of the surprise guests was former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning. The Brady-Manning rivalry is one of the best in league history and produced so many memorable moments. They talked about their friendship, head-to-head matchups and what made Brady such a tough competitor.

The best moment of the night might have been the standing ovation Randy Moss received from fans about an hour and a half into the event. It brought Moss to tears.

Check out Moss' ovation and all the other top moments from Brady's Patriots HOF induction ceremony in the social media posts below:

"We remember him as 199 and 199's don't generally get this kind of reception"



Tom Brady Sr. talks with @tomecurran ahead of his son's Patriots HOF induction pic.twitter.com/LUz329Z2bS — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) June 12, 2024

"Tom Brady was the standard"@tomecurran caught up with @dharm32 ahead of Tom Brady's Patriots Hall of Fame induction pic.twitter.com/r2rWXWpZa3 — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) June 12, 2024

"Tom means everything to myself & our former teammates... he's the glue"



Deion Branch talks with @tomecurran about what Tom Brady means to him pic.twitter.com/iYhOYeEW8X — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) June 12, 2024

🎥@tomecurran was on the red carpet ahead of Tom Brady's Patriots Hall of Fame induction



Here's some of the best moments ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/mYwgD1q3rd — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) June 13, 2024

Jay-Z here to kick things off. Public Service Announcement blaring as Tom Brady hits Gillette Stadium.



Little surreal to see Brady enter in a suit with Jay-Z playing live. Patriots followers so used to hearing that song and watching him sprint down the sideline on game days. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) June 12, 2024

Brady went on to call Devin McCourty one of the best safeties the game’s ever seen — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) June 12, 2024

Lots of rivals sending their love via video message.



Patrick Mahomes got the loudest boos of the night.



Charles Woodson congratulates Brady and says, “I almost forgot… It was a damn fumble.” https://t.co/DhJdXfEN55 — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) June 12, 2024

Surprise guest: Peyton Manning.



“I love this guy,” Tom Brady says. “An incredible friend of mine.” pic.twitter.com/1Lv1kshFph — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) June 12, 2024

Peyton Manning is talking about the fear he’d experience when Brady had an opportunity to win it at the end and he had to sit and watch.



“I was praying on the sidelines. I never pray on the sidelines.” — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) June 13, 2024

It’s Cassel Time.



Matt Cassel, Drew Bledsoe, Josh McDaniels and Brian Hoyer are going to have a little QB trip down memory lane with Tom Brady. pic.twitter.com/a2pz6rQTEw — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) June 13, 2024