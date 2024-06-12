Tom Brady, the best player in New England Patriots (and NFL) history, was officially inducted into the team's Hall of Fame during a special ceremony at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday night.
Brady became the 35th person inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame, joining a special group of team legends that helped build the franchise into what it is today. Patriots owner Robert Kraft also announced that Brady's No. 12 has been officially retired and that a statue of the quarterback will be built in the plaza outside of the team's Hall of Fame. It will be unveiled during the upcoming season.
The list of attendees Wednesday included many of Brady's former teammates, his former rivals, lots of family members, and entertainment stars. Former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick gave a lengthy speech, too.
One of those entertainment stars was Jay-Z, who did a special performance of his legendary song Public Service Announcement, which Brady often used as his entrance song before home games.
One of the surprise guests was former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning. The Brady-Manning rivalry is one of the best in league history and produced so many memorable moments. They talked about their friendship, head-to-head matchups and what made Brady such a tough competitor.
The best moment of the night might have been the standing ovation Randy Moss received from fans about an hour and a half into the event. It brought Moss to tears.
Check out Moss' ovation and all the other top moments from Brady's Patriots HOF induction ceremony in the social media posts below: