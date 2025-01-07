Patriots boost key offensive position in ESPN's new 2025 mock draft

The New England Patriots slid from the No. 1 pick to the No. 4 pick in the final 2025 NFL Draft order as a result of their Week 18 win over the Buffalo Bills, and now they have a real dilemma.

Do they keep the pick or trade down for more assets? A trade down is probably a much harder task now that the Patriots don't have a top two or top three pick. There are only two quarterbacks expected to be taken at the top of this draft, and Heisman Trophy-winning wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter is projected to go No. 3.

So, what are the Patriots to do at No. 4?

Well, if they keep the pick, taking an offensive tackle isn't a bad idea. Left tackle was a huge weakness for the Patriots this past season. It's one of the most important positions on the field. Keeping franchise quarterback Drake Maye protected is a top priority.

In his new 2025 NFL mock draft published Tuesday, ESPN's Jordan Reid projects the Patriots selecting Texas offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. with the No. 4 overall pick.

"The offensive tackle class isn't strong in 2025, but the Patriots must find a way to protect quarterback Drake Maye, who was sacked 34 times in 13 games this season," Reid writes in his analysis.

"New England's 8.2 percent sacks-per-dropback rate was the sixth highest in the league. Banks is clearly the best tackle in the class, and he has given up only one sack this season. The 6-foot-4, 320-pounder is a strong, quick-footed prospect who can be an immediate starter at left tackle."

Banks has played an important role in Texas' high-powered offense as the Longhorns have advanced to the semifinals of the College Football Playoff, where they will play Ohio State on Friday. In the first round of the playoff, Banks played 32 pass blocking snaps and allowed zero pressures versus a very good Clemson defense.

The Patriots could go in a few other directions at No. 4.

Wide receiver is a huge need for New England, which makes Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan an intriguing option. Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter would upgrade a Patriots pass rush that finished last in sacks this season. Michigan cornerback Will Johnson would be a great fit opposite Christian Gonzalez in New England's secondary.

But whether it's Banks or LSU's Will Campbell, it would be hard to argue with the Patriots making a major investment in their offensive line. The Patriots offense won't show significant improvement until the o-line gets an infusion of high-end talent.

