Patriots place Jack Jones on injured reserve

The New England Patriots announced Saturday that cornerback Jack Jones has been placed on injured reserve, meaning he'll miss at least the team's first four games.

Jones had previously been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles after suffering a hamstring injury in practice last Wednesday.

The decision to rule Jones out is only going to make it tougher for the Patriots defensive backfield to slow down the Eagles' wide receiver duo of A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

The announcement comes just days after gun charges against Jones were dropped by prosecutors. The charges stemmed from his arrest in June for allegedly trying to bring two guns on a flight out of Boston Logan International Airport. Jones could still face discipline from the NFL.

The Patriots also announced Saturday that they had signed running back Ty Montgomery off the practice squad to the 53-man roster and elevated linebacker Calvin Muson to the active roster from the practice squad.