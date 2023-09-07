Report: Jack Jones expected to miss time with hamstring injury

New England Patriots cornerback Jack Jones is expected to miss time to start the 2023 season, but not because of his off-the-field issues.

The Athletic's Jeff Howe reports Jones will be sidelined due to a hamstring injury he suffered in Wednesday's practice. He was the lone absence in Thursday's practice after being 'limited" on Wednesday's injury report with the ailment.

Patriots CB Jack Jones is expected to miss some time with the hamstring injury that he suffered yesterday in practice, according to a source. @TheAthletic — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) September 7, 2023

The Patriots' secondary now faces an even tougher task in Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles' star wide receiver duo of A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. The schedule doesn't get any easier from there as they'll line up against elite wideouts in Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins (Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle), Week 3 against the New York Jets (Garrett Wilson), and Week 4 vs. the Dallas Cowboys (CeeDee Lamb).

Jonathan Jones and rookie first-rounder Christian Gonzalez will likely start for New England on the outside until Jack Jones returns.

Gun charges against Jones were dropped on Tuesday, though he could still face discipline from the NFL.

Patriots-Eagles is set for a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday at Gillette Stadium.