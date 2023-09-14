How to watch No. 8 Washington vs. Michigan State: Live stream, start time, players to watch

College football is heating up.

This weekend, the No. 8-ranked Washington Huskies will hit the road to face the 2-0 Michigan State Spartans.

Led by quarterback Michael Penix Jr., the Huskies enter Week 3 with a decisive 99-29 edge over their first two opponents (Boise State and Tulsa). The Spartans, meanwhile, have posted convincing victories over Central Michigan and Richmond to open the season. Michigan State will be without head coach Mel Tucker on Saturday after he was suspended on Sept. 10 over allegations of sexual harassment.

Here's all the information you need to know for Washington vs. Michigan State:

When is the Washington vs. Michigan State game?

Washington and Michigan State will face off on Saturday, Sept. 16, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich.

What time does the Washington vs. Michigan State game start?

The game will kick off at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT on Saturday.

What TV channel is the Washington vs. Michigan State game on?

Saturday's game will not air on television -- it will be streamed exclusively.

How to stream the Washington vs. Michigan State game live?

Peacock will have an exclusive stream of the Washington-Michigan State game.

Key players to watch for Washington vs. Michigan State

Michael Penix Jr., Washington QB

After four seasons at Indiana, Penix led Washington to an Alamo Bowl victory last year. Now back for his sixth and final season of college football, the 23-year-old lefty is firmly in the Heisman Trophy hunt. He's totaled 859 passing yards with eight touchdowns and one interception through two games. Washington ranks 132nd out of 133 FBS programs in rushing attempts per game, so this offense lives and dies with Penix.

Noah Kim, Michigan State QB

Michigan State's quarterback has been lights out to start the season, too. Kim was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week for his performance against Richmond last Saturday. The redshirt junior didn't start a game before this season, but he's been nearly flawless through two weeks -- 36 of 53 passing for 571 yards, five touchdowns and zero interceptions. Saturday will be his biggest test thus far.

Jalen McMillan and Rome Odunze, Washington WRs

Penix's two favorite targets since arriving in the Pacific Northwest, McMillan and Odunze, form one of the best receiver duos in the nation. Their statistics last season were nearly identical, and the two juniors are following the same trajectory again in 2023. McMillan has 16 receptions for 215 yards and three touchdowns, while Odunze posted 14 catches for 239 yards and two scores.

Nathan Carter, Michigan State RB

Carter, a UConn transfer, is setting himself up for a career year. He has 224 rushing yards and four touchdowns through two games as a Spartan. In two years at UConn, the redshirt sophomore had a total of 983 rushing yards and three touchdowns. With Kim and Carter, Michigan State now has legitimate weapons in the passing and rushing game.

