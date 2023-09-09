‘Texas is back': Fans react to Alabama's double-digit loss

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA – SEPTEMBER 09: Quinn Ewers #3 of the Texas Longhorns throws the ball while under pressure by Malachi Moore #13 of the Alabama Crimson Tide during the third quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 09, 2023 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Steve Sarkisian is bringing Texas back.

The No. 11 Longhorns on Saturday pulled off a road upset vs. No. 3 Alabama on Saturday, denting Nick Saban's perfect record early in the season.

Texas moved to 2-0 in the process following a 37-10 win over unranked Rice in the season opener. But the Longhorns waited long to put points on the board in bunches.

They trailed 16-13 going into the fourth quarter after a scoreless third. Then the scoring started. Texas outscored Alabama 21-8 in the final period to claim a 34-24 win, with Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers dominating headlines for his display.

Ewers, who is in his second year with the program, completed 24-for-38 passes for 349 yards, three touchdowns and no picks. It was a stark contrast to Jalen Milroe's display, as the Crimson Tide signal caller mustered 255 yards on 14-for-27 passing, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Here's how social media reacted to Alabama's loss:

Entering tonight, Alabama had never lost by double-digits in 111 home games under Nick Saban.



The Longhorns won by 10. pic.twitter.com/y1tabE9m8r — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) September 10, 2023

Nick Saban when the recruiting opportunities are even and you can’t out-talent everyone pic.twitter.com/1Sl0cuMpW3 — J. Mulholland (@MulhollandL0ver) September 10, 2023

Bama fans have seen enough 😳 pic.twitter.com/cb42GwG19y — ESPN (@espn) September 10, 2023

DOWN GOES BAMA ‼️



Texas is BACK 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/hW9JFb83f3 — PFF (@PFF) September 10, 2023

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian from the TOP ROPE!!!!



“They (Alabama) were 52-1 in their last 53 home games, I guess they’re 52-2 now.” pic.twitter.com/aZBPC0SwiT — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) September 10, 2023

Fans also praised Ewers' commendable outing that has likely drawn more eyes on him for the rest of the season:

Quinn Ewers put up a CAREER game tonight against Alabama:



• 24/38 (63%)

• 349 passing yards

• 3 passing TD’s

• 119.3 passer rating

• led 6 scoring drives (4 TD, 2 FG)

• 34-24 W



Ewers is now up to 609 passing yards and 6 passing TD’s on the season.



The Longhorns QB is NOT… pic.twitter.com/RSXu4EMo2s — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) September 10, 2023

Bama fans: Texas doesn’t stand a chance



Quinn Ewers: pic.twitter.com/dqF8ixTenx — David Lara (@davidlara) September 10, 2023

The big concern of this week was the Texas OL against Bama’s DL.



Quinn Ewers wasn’t sacked one time. — HornSports (@HornSports) September 10, 2023

Quinn Ewers is playing the game of his life in the biggest game of his career!



He looks like a bonafide 1st round pick.



24/38 349 with 3TD’s. #TexasFootball — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) September 10, 2023

Ewers and Texas will be back in action next Saturday against unranked Wyoming. Alabama, meanwhile, will look to change its tide against unranked South Florida.