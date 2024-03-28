Which teams have made the men's Elite Eight so far? Everything to know about the regional finals

It's getting close to regional championship time in March Madness.

The 2024 men's NCAA Tournament resumed on Thursday night with the start of the Sweet 16. The regional semifinals will run from Thursday to Friday as teams look to take another step toward a national championship.

The first Elite Eight bid was claimed by the No. 6 Clemson Tigers, who became the first team in this year's Big Dance to defeat a No. 1 or No. 2 seed. The Tigers took down No. 2 Arizona to reach the Elite Eight for just the second time in program history, with their only other appearance coming back all the way back in 1980.

So, which teams will be joining Clemson in the Elite Eight and what will the regional final matchups look like? As the Elite Eight starts to take shape, here's everything to know about the next round of March Madness:

What teams are in the Elite Eight?

Here's an updated look at the teams who are Elite Eight bound:

No. 6 Clemson

No. 1 UConn

The UConn Huskies advanced to the Elite Eight Thursday after defeating the San Diego State Aztecs in a Sweet 16 blowout.

What teams are left in March Madness?

And these are the Sweet 16 contests that haven't yet been decided:

No. 1 UNC vs. No. 4 Alabama

No. 2 Iowa State vs. No. 3 Illinois

No. 2 Marquette vs. No. 11 NC State

No. 1 Purdue vs. No. 5 Gonzaga

No. 1 Houston vs. No. 4 Duke

No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 3 Creighton

What is the Elite Eight bracket?

Here's a preview of what the regional final matchups will look like:

East: No. 1 UConn vs. winner of Iowa State-Illinois

West: Winner of UNC-Alabama vs. No. 6 Clemson

South: Winner of Houston-Duke vs. winner of Marquette-NC State

Midwest: Winner of Purdue-Gonzaga vs. winner of Tennessee-Creighton

When are the Elite Eight games?

Teams won't have an extended break between the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight, with the regional finals scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.

What is the Elite Eight schedule?

The East and West regional finals will take place on Saturday followed by the South and Midwest finals on Sunday. Tipoff times are still TBD.

What are the Elite Eight locations?

The Elite Eight host sites are the same as the Sweet 16: the American Airlines Center in Dallas (South), TD Garden in Boston (East), Little Caesars Arena in Detroit (Midwest) and Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles (West).