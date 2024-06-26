Rockets reportedly seeking Kevin Durant, Devin Booker or other ‘major upgrade'

Houston is looking to be a problem.

The Rockets reportedly want to trade for Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Monday, citing sources.

The implications of the Rockets landing the Suns' picks? Houston wants to trade for Kevin Durant and that becomes far easier if they can return the Suns' picks that they gave up in the Durant deal to the Nets. Suns have said they're keeping Durant for now, but that could change… — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 26, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Shortly after the report, though, Wojnarowski added that the Suns don't want to part ways with Durant as they want to give their core another year after a first-round playoff exit as a No. 6 seed.

Still, the Rockets want a "major upgrade" to the roster, with Wojnarowski mentioning they're in prime position to push for fellow Phoenix star Devin Booker.

Rockets possess a pick swap with Suns in 2025, Suns' pick in 2027 and could end up with the Suns' pick in 2029 based on contingencies. If the Suns are ever faced with breaking up team, Houston's also in prime position to pursue a younger Devin Booker. For now, Phoenix is trying… https://t.co/p29C3XSpe2 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 26, 2024

Houston's ambitions became known after it reportedly traded picks with the Brooklyn Nets, which saw the franchise land selections that have ties to Phoenix.

Once the deals become official, Houston will possess a pick swap with Suns in 2025, the Suns' 2027 first-rounder and could also own Phoenix's pick in 2029 based on contingencies.

Should the Suns opt out of the Durant, Booker and Bradley Beal experiment early, Houston would have the capacity to help Phoenix recoup its barren draft picks cabinet.

Houston is led by youngsters Alperen Sengun, Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr., with Tari Eason, Cam Whitmore and Amen Thompson also rising.

Veterans Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks, Steven Adams and Jeff Green have significant salaries to use in trades, even if it doesn't involve a Phoenix star coming the other way.