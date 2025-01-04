Heat suspend Jimmy Butler, will listen to trade offers for disgruntled star

Jimmy Butler has spent the last five-plus seasons with the Heat.

The Jimmy Butler era in Miami may be nearing a conclusion.

The Heat announced on Friday that they have suspended Butler seven games for "multiple instances of conduct detrimental to the team over the course of the season and particularly the last several weeks."

The organization said Butler, through his actions and statements, "has shown he no longer wants to be part of this team."

"Jimmy Butler and his representative have indicated that they wish to be traded, therefore, we will listen to offers," the Heat said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.