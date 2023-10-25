Watch Celtics' Jayson Tatum star in two new ‘SportsCenter' commercials

What's one of the many signs that a particular player is a superstar and a household name?

Being the star of a "This is SportsCenter" commercial on ESPN.

If you look at some of the most popular and most talented athletes of the last 30 or 40 years, many of them have been featured in SportsCenter commercials.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Jayson Tatum is now on that level.

The Boston Celtics forward, who has been selected to the All-NBA first team each of the last two seasons, is starring in two new "SportsCenter" commercials.

One of them is based on security badge photo day, an event that many people can relate to. After a brief, but intense exchange with the University of North Carolina mascot -- Tatum went to rival Duke -- the C's star gets his picture taken for his badge. There's just one problem. The photographer can't find Tatum's name on the sheet.

Check out what happens in the video below:

The other commercial starring Tatum includes Eddie Palladino, the Celtics' public address announcer at TD Garden.

Palladino introduces every member of the meeting, including Tatum and ESPN personalities Steve Levy, Nicole Briscoe and Gary Striewski.

Anything to make boring meetings more exciting, right?

Tatum and the Celtics begin their 2023-24 NBA season Wednesday night against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

NBC Sports Boston will get you ready for the game with Celtics Pregame Live at 6 p.m. ET.