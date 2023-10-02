Celtics Media Day couldn't have come at a much better time for the team or those covering it.

Monday's annual event came just one day after Boston acquired veteran guard Jrue Holiday from the Portland Trail Blazers for Robert Williams, Malcolm Brogdon, and two first-round picks. That blockbuster deal unsurprisingly was the primary topic of discussion during Media Day, but Brad Stevens, Joe Mazzulla, and the players covered a wide range of topics during their press conferences and exclusive interviews with NBC Sports Boston.

We compiled the best soundbites from Celtics Media Day below. You can watch the full Celtics Media Day press conferences and exclusive interviews with NBC Sports Boston on YouTube.

Brad Stevens

President of basketball operations Brad Stevens discussed the trade for Jrue Holiday, calling the veteran guard a "perfect fit" for the Celtics.

Stevens opened up about the difficult phone calls with big man Robert Williams and guard Malcolm Brogdon after sending them to Portland in the Holiday deal.

Stevens joined the NBC Sports Boston Celtics Media Day stream and shared how the Holiday trade came about.

"I've tried to get Jrue Holiday on the Celtics since I've been the coach," Stevens said. "I know I would go into Danny (Ainge)'s office every year and be like, 'Hey, can we get Jrue Holiday somehow?'

Joe Mazzulla

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla shared his take on Jrue Holiday and how the starting lineup could look in 2023-24.

Jordan Walsh

Celtics rookie Jordan Walsh shared on NBC Sports Boston's Celtics Media Day stream how he can be a difference-maker with his defensive prowess.

Jaylen Brown

Celtics star Jaylen Brown shared his thoughts on Jrue Holiday joining the mix.

"He plays with a certain force that you can just feel," Brown said. "He's just super solid, man. As a competitor, he's an assassin."

On NBC Sports Boston's Celtics Media Day stream, Brown discussed filling the leadership void left by Marcus Smart.

"I think there is some room for some voices to speak up and I don't mind being one of them," Brown said.

Sam Hauser

Celtics forward Sam Hauser joined NBC Sports Boston's Celtics Media Day stream and shared how Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have impacted the team ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

Al Horford

Celtics veteran big man Al Horford, who's entering his 17th NBA season, discussed the possibility of reaching the 20-year mark on NBC Sports Boston's Celtics Media Day stream.

Horford shared his excitement for fellow big man Kristaps Porzingis joining the C's.

Kristaps Porzingis

Porzingis says he's "feeling great" after spending the summer recovering from plantar fasciitis.

Porzingis, acquired in the three-way trade involving Marcus Smart in June, joined NBC Sports Boston's Celtics Media Day stream and explained why he wanted to come to Boston.

Jayson Tatum

Celtics star Jayson Tatum discussed on NBC Sports Boston's Celtics Media Day stream what it's been like working out with C's great Paul Pierce.

Tatum shared his thoughts on the Celtics acquiring Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis, and how he feels about the team parting ways with Robert Williams, Malcolm Brogdon, and Marcus Smart.

Tatum explained how he feels more connected to the city of Boston than he ever has before.

Tatum talked about his decision to forgo surgery on his wrist, which nagged him throughout last season.

