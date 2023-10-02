Celtics determined to show improvement defensively in NBA title quest

The Boston Celtics were not a bad defensive team last season. Far from it, actually.

They ranked fifth in points allowed, fifth in opponents' field goal percentage and fourth in opponents' 3-point percentage. Despite the overall numbers looking strong, there wasn't enough consistency on the defensive end of the floor. There are also were numerous times during the 2023 playoffs when the Celtics' defense was not where it needed to be.

Defense was arguably the primary reason why the Celtics advanced to the 2022 NBA Finals. Even when the 3-point shots weren't falling, they still won games with their defense. That didn't happen enough last season.

So it wasn't too surprising that head coach Joe Mazzulla and many players had defense on their mind during the team's Media Day on Monday.

Both individually and as a team, the C's are determined to get back to the elite defensive level that brought them within two wins of a championship in 2022. The offseason additions of point guard Jrue Holiday and center Kristaps Porzingis -- both quality defensive players -- should help a lot in that regard.

Here's a roundup of what Mazzulla and notable players said about their defensive goals ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Joe Mazzulla

"We talk about our defensive identity. We talk about our losses to our roster, and the additions. At the end of every year, you have to re-invent that identity. Defense has always been the DNA here. We've been top five or top three almost every year I've been here, and even before my time. It's just re-creating and re-branding what that looks like. You can be good on defense in many different ways. It's a matter of how we can be good defensively with our roster, and how we can be flexible. How can we be adaptable where we can go to some different packages, some different layers there. That will come in time, and it'll come from the mindset of our team."

Jayson Tatum

"I did an interview this summer and they asked me what my goal was. Obviously, winning a championship is first and foremost. But I would love to make one of those All-Defensive teams with one of my teammates. That's something I would really be proud of. It's a group effort, but that's something I really want to hang my hat on this season."

...

"I don't want to sacrifice either. I want to be the best offensive team and the best defensive team. We have that much talent. We have the group that is willing and capable to make the sacrifices to do that. It's going to be tough. It's not easy. It's a talented league, but to get to where we're trying to get to, especially in the playoffs, we gotta hang our hat on defense and get stops because some nights the shots that go in are not always going to go in. We'll have some off shooting nights, and we have to rely on defense to get stops and be able to win games when the offense is not clicking that night. I think that's the true test of a really good team."

Jaylen Brown

"We've always had pretty good defensive teams. Some even great on the defensive side of the ball. We all share responsibility in certain roles and sometimes that can create a bit of comfort. I plan on challenging myself more throughout the season to take on more challenges, meet more guys at the rim, make more plays on the defensive side of the ball that I know I'm capable of.

"Not just doing it in the playoffs or when I'm asked of it, just doing it more often. I think I can be one of the better defenders in the game today. Just trying to challenge myself to be better, push myself to be more. I'm looking forward to that, and I know Jayson is, too."

Kristaps Porzingis

"I think what has gone under the radar a bit is the type of defensive season I had last year. I took a lot of pride in bouncing back from years I wasn't as good defensively because of different things like injuries. I worked my way back into that, and last season was a really good defensive year for me.

"I look forward to bringing that to an even higher level here. Offensively, sooner or later we're going to figure it out how to play together and hit the rhythm, and it's going to be really hard to stop us. But I think where we can get even better is each individually step it up defensively, and then as a unit, and then we'll be at that different level."

Derrick White

"That's important for us. Every team that's won a championship and competed for a championship has been a good defensive team. With the guys we have on this team and the different versatility we can throw out there, that's gotta be our mindset day in and day out.

"Whether you make or miss shots, you can always guard and defend, and that gives you a chance to win every night. That's a huge part for us this season. When we have our guys JT and JB talking like that, it's huge for us and everyone is going to fall in line with that."