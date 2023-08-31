Report: Celtics, free agent Svi Mykhailiuk agree to one-year contract

The Boston Celtics have added another player to their roster with training camp a few weeks away.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Thursday that the Celtics and free agent guard/forward Svi Mykhailiuk have agreed to a one-year contract.

Free agent Svi Mykhailiuk has agreed to a one-year deal with the Boston Celtics, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 31, 2023

Mykhailiuk was a second-round pick of the Atlanta Hawks in 2018. He has played for the Los Angeles Lakers, Toronto Raptors, Detroit Pistons, Oklahoma City Thunder, New York Knicks and Charlotte Hornets.

The 26-year-old veteran averaged 6.9 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, while shooting more than 40 percent from 3-point range in 32 games between the Knicks and Hornets last season. He has shot 36 percent on 3-point shots in 252 career NBA games.

Mykhailiuk is listed at 6-foot-7 and 205 pounds.

The Celtics' first preseason game is Oct. 8 against the Philadelphia 76ers. They open the regular season versus the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 25.