Marcus Smart tears into Grizzlies teammates for 'embarrassing' effort

Marcus Smart's move to Memphis has been a culture shock for the ex-Boston Celtics guard.

Smart, who helped the C's to a playoff berth in each of his nine seasons with the team, is in the midst of a challenging debut campaign with the Grizzlies. Memphis is among the worst teams in the NBA with a 3-13 record and an 0-8 mark at home.

By contrast, the Celtics own the top spot in the Eastern Conference with a 13-4 record and are unbeaten (7-0) at home.

Adding to the frustration, Smart hasn't been able to contribute since Nov. 14 due to a foot injury that is expected to sideline him for at least three weeks. The Grizzlies are 1-4 in that span, including a 102-100 loss to the Celtics on Nov. 19.

Smart reached his breaking point during Memphis' 22-point loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday. The former Defensive Player of the Year called out his teammates during a timeout, repeatedly labeling their performance "embarrassing" and criticizing their effort.

Timberwolves radio voice Alan Horton shared a clip of Smart's animated speech, which you can watch below:

During last timeout Marcus Smart screaming at his teammates “it’s embarrassing, it’s embarrassing” among other things. pic.twitter.com/fiKziJYOmG — Alan Horton (@WolvesRadio) November 27, 2023

Smart was the vocal leader in Boston throughout his tenure, so his outburst isn't surprising. It was warranted.

The Grizzlies -- albeit short-handed due to injuries and All-Star guard Ja Morant's suspension -- have been a disaster since the season began. They started the year 0-6 and have now lost seven of their last 10 games. For a player like Smart who has played for one of the league's best teams for the last decade, that's unacceptable.

Smart will hope his teammates take his words to heart when Memphis hosts the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night. The longtime Celtic will make his much-anticipated return to Boston for a rematch with his ex-teammates on Feb. 4.