Trending

Continuing Coverage

Watch Celtics-Sixers preseason coverage beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston
Celtics Preseason
Live Updates

Live updates: C's welcome Sixers to TD Garden for preseason action

Boston enters Saturday's game 2-0 in preseason play after sweeping Denver in Abu Dhabi.

By Justin Leger

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

  • The Celtics enter Saturday's preseason matchup 2-0 after sweeping the Nuggets in Abu Dhabi.
  • The Sixers are 0-1 after falling to the Timberwolves on Friday.
  • Boston was 3-1 against Philadelphia during the 2023-24 campaign.
  • Payton Pritchard has totaled 35 points on 11-of-20 shooting through the first two preseason games.
  • Jaylen Brown dropped a game-high 21 points in last Sunday's win over Denver.

The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers are set to face off in a preseason showdown at TD Garden, the C's first home game since bringing home Banner 18 last June. Boston is 2-0 in the preseason after sweeping the Denver Nuggets in Abu Dhabi.

Check out our live blog featuring score updates, highlights and analysis for Saturday's preseason game between Eastern Conference rivals.

This article tagged under:

Celtics PreseasonBoston CelticsPhiladelphia 76ers
Share
NBC Boston NECN Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra NBC Sports
Contact Us