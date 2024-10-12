Live updates: C's welcome Sixers to TD Garden for preseason action

What to Know The Celtics enter Saturday's preseason matchup 2-0 after sweeping the Nuggets in Abu Dhabi.

The Sixers are 0-1 after falling to the Timberwolves on Friday.

Boston was 3-1 against Philadelphia during the 2023-24 campaign.

Payton Pritchard has totaled 35 points on 11-of-20 shooting through the first two preseason games.

Jaylen Brown dropped a game-high 21 points in last Sunday's win over Denver.

The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers are set to face off in a preseason showdown at TD Garden, the C's first home game since bringing home Banner 18 last June. Boston is 2-0 in the preseason after sweeping the Denver Nuggets in Abu Dhabi.

Check out our live blog featuring score updates, highlights and analysis for Saturday's preseason game between Eastern Conference rivals.