The Cincinnati Bengals are on the verge of losing their defensive star.

Cincinnati will work with star Trey Hendrickson on a trade, as the edge rusher seeks to get paid, ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported Thursday.

The Bengals have taken the rare step of granting All-Pro DE Trey Hendrickson permission to seek a trade. “It’s been an honor and privilege to represent Cincinnati over the last four years,” said Hendrickson, the NFL’s sack leader. “I love this city and organization. I appreciate… pic.twitter.com/7P7Hbe2Y9e — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 6, 2025

“It’s been an honor and privilege to represent Cincinnati over the last four years,” Hendrickson said via Schefter. “I love this city and organization. I appreciate the privilege of now being allowed to explore my options.”

Hendrickson, 30, was a third-round draft pick by the New Orleans Saints in 2017. He didn't blossom until his final season in the Bayou, where he logged 13.5 sacks in 2020. He signed with the Bengals after and began his domination, logging sack totals of 14, eight and 17.5 in each of the last two seasons.

The 6-foot-4 Florida Atlantic product is a four-time Pro Bowler and made his first First-Team All-Pro nod this past season. Hendrickson signed a one-year extension worth $21 million and will enter unrestricted free agency in 2026 if he does not receive a new deal.

So, which teams make the most sense for Hendrickson? These five NFL teams should make a call:

Los Angeles Chargers

Contending teams and those looking to contend should be the type of market Hendrickson enters. The Chargers fit right up the alley with free agent Khalil Mack not a guarantee to return and the recent release of star Joey Bosa. Hendrickson could quickly become the face of a robust defense with head coach Jim Harbaugh off to a promising start, with Los Angeles having money to spend for a future long-term deal.

Chicago Bears

The Bears began the 2024 season on a promising note before watching it all go backwards for a sluggish finish. But the hiring of Ben Johnson and an aggressive start to the offseason suggests Chicago wants to be a real player in a tight NFC North. Hendrickson is used to wearing orange and white, and the Bears could use a partner for Montez Sweat, who they acquired in 2023, to accelerate their window.

Washington Commanders

The Commanders have already acquired one star: Deebo Samuel from the San Francisco 49ers. But the defensive line could use some bolstering to help Washington take the next step after an NFC Championship loss. Washington has money to spend this spring, and Hendrickson should work seamlessly alongside head coach Dan Quinn as DE1.

Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis fell short of a playoff berth last season, but it didn't have enough enticing talent to make a deep run. Shane Steichen will want an improvement on both sides of the ball, with Lou Anarumo as the defensive coordinator offering a boost as the coach worked with Hendrickson in Cincinnati, helping him develop into who he is today. DeForest Bucker leads the defensive line in the middle, while Kwity Paye could use a bonafide star opposite him.

Philadelphia Eagles

Could the Super Bowl champions make a statement? The Eagles could lose Josh Sweat and Milton Williams in free agency, so there is room for an addition to the defensive line. The tricky aspect may be penning Hendrickson to a long-term deal, but with Howie Roseman as the general manager anything might be possible off the heels of lucrative extensions for Saquon Barkley and Zack Baun. Hendrickson would further bolster Philadelphia's title defense bid.

