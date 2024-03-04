Jaylen Brown earns NBA East Player of the Week after dominant stretch

Jaylen Brown's excellent performances of late were recognized Monday when the NBA announced he was the Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

Brown helped the Celtics go 3-0 last week (Feb. 26 through March 3) with wins over the Philadelphia 76ers, Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors. Boston has now won 11 games in a row.

Brown averaged 28.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game, while shooting 62.3 percent from the field. He scored 19 points in the first quarter of Sunday's 52-point victory over the Warriors at TD Garden. Brown also was the only player in the league to average 28-plus points per game on at least 60 percent shooting from the field and 45 percent from 3-point range last week.

This is the fourth time Brown has been named East Player of the Week in his career. The last time he won the award was March 27, 2023.

LeBron James was named Western Conference Player of the Week. He averaged 30.3 points, 8.7 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game. The Lakers went 2-1 last week.