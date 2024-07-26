This part of Drake Maye's Friday practice impressed Jacoby Brissett

Not every day in the NFL is going to be perfect. And when you're a rookie, there will be plenty of frustrating moments, especially early in your career during the hot summer training camp practices.

The real test is how you respond to those moments of adversity within a practice, and for New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, he has passed that test so far.

Maye threw an interception in an 11-on-11 drill during Friday's camp practice at Gillette Stadium. Veteran linebacker Matthew Judon got the best of the No. 3 overall draft pick.

“Just a rookie mistake, no pun intended,” Maye told reporters after practice when asked about the play. “Had a deep shot. I was going to throw to the flat late. In this league, they’re going to cover the running back, so you’ve got to make sure you look out there before you throw it.”

But on the very next play, Maye fired a completion. He didn't let his first interception of camp snowball into more mistakes.

Maye's composure drew praise from veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

"Like a professional," Brissett told reporters after practice when asked how Maye handled the interception. "Today, one play he throws a pick and the next play he throws a completion. Those are the learning curves and the NFL moments that you need out here. That's what I told him. That's the game, that was your game today, and you went out there and won the day."

There are a lot of things Maye is trying to learn in his first few months as a pro. He's learning to play with new teammates, learning a new offense, learning from new coaches, and trying to adjust to a new environment after spending the last three years at the University of North Carolina.

Managing the ups and downs of a practice, a week, a game and a season at the NFL level is another thing Maye has to learn. One key to success in that regard is staying as even-keeled as possible.

“You can’t ride the ups and downs,” Maye told reporters. “You’ve got to come at it. Every play is a new play. You can’t be too hard on yourself, especially after your first interception. Just gotta bounce back. It’s how you bounce back in this league. I’m starting to learn that. It’s a lot different in the game when it really matters, so that’s what practice is for.”

The Patriots need to be patient with Maye. It's obvious he has great physical tools, including a strong arm. He showed that off during a 40-yard completion to rookie wideout Ja'Lynn Polk along the sideline during Friday's practice. But the mental aspect of the game is tough, and it's a lot more intense than what Maye experienced in college. The game is also more physical and faster at the pro level. If you fail to make quick decisions, the defense will pounce.

Maye's performance in camp so far has been encouraging, which is a great sign for the Patriots. But patience is important.