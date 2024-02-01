Jaylen Brown earns third All-Star nod, joins Jayson Tatum on East roster

The Boston Celtics will again have two players representing the franchise at the NBA All-Star Game.

Jayson Tatum was already voted into the game as a starter for the Eastern Conference, and on Thursday one of his teammates, Jaylen Brown, was added to the roster as one of the reserves.

The reserves for both conferences were announced Thursday evening on TNT. Unfortunately for the Celtics, they did not get a third All-Star. Kristaps Porzingis and Derrick White had the best chance after Tatum and Brown.

Here's the full list of Eastern Conference reserves:

Jaylen Brown, Celtics

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers

Jalen Brunson, Knicks

Julius Randle, Knicks

Bam Adebayo, Heat

Tyrese Maxey, 76ers

Paolo Banchero, Magic

This will be Brown's third All-Star appearance and the third time both he and Tatum have gone together. They also represented the Celtics at the 2021 and 2023 NBA All-Star Game.

This year's game will be hosted by the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, Feb. 18.

Brown is averaging 22.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while shooting a career-high 49.4 percent from the field. His defense has improved, too, and is among the reasons why the Celtics rank No. 2 in defensive rating.