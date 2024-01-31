Report: Celtics interested in Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate

The Boston Celtics are doing their due diligence with the 2024 NBA trade deadline just over a week away.

According to The Athletic, the C's have expressed interest in Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate. The Phoenix Suns are also in the mix to acquire the 28-year-old.

Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens said earlier this month that adding a big wing would be a priority. At 6-foot-4, Tate doesn't have the size of some of the other potential options on the trade market. He has also seen his role with the Rockets diminish each season since his 2021 All-Rookie campaign.

Despite those caveats, Tate is an intriguing possibility as a depth piece for Boston. The undrafted Ohio State product once appeared to be a key part of Houston's young core, averaging 11.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 148 games through his first two NBA seasons as a starter.

Tate missed 51 games during the 2022-23 campaign due to a foot injury. This season, he has averaged 4.7 points and 3.4 rebounds off the bench while shooting 47.6 percent from the floor through 43 games.

The Celtics have a $6.2 million Grant Williams traded player exception at their disposal. However, Tate would not fit into that exception with his $6.5 million salary. Boston would have to part ways with depth pieces of its own to make such a deal work.

The 2024 NBA trade deadline is set for Feb. 8 at 3 p.m. ET.