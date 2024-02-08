Jaden Springer trade: What C's fans should know about deadline addition

The Boston Celtics made another notable addition just before Thursday's NBA trade deadline.

Jaden Springer was acquired from the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for a second-round draft pick. The deal marked one of three moves made by C's president of basketball operations Brad Stevens ahead of the 3 p.m. ET deadline. He also acquired big man Xavier Tillman from the Memphis Grizzlies and shipped guard Dalano Banton to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Springer gives the Celtics much-needed wing depth and another strong defender off the bench. Although his shooting has been lackluster thus far in his NBA career, there's plenty of room for improvement on the offensive end at his young age.

Age

21

Position

Guard

Height/Weight

6-foot-4, 204 pounds

2023-24 Stats

Springer is averaging 4.0 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 0.8 steals per game. He's shooting 39 percent from the field, 81 percent from the free throw line and 21.6 percent from 3-point range. Springer averaged 11.8 minutes in 32 games played (1 start) for the 76ers this season.

Contract

Springer is under contract through the 2024-25 season. He makes roughly $2.25 million this season and his salary will bump up to $4 million next year.

How will he help the Celtics?

Like big man Xavier Tillman, who was acquired on Wednesday, Springer was brought to Boston to defend. He won't offer much offensively, at least right away. His shooting percentages through two-plus NBA seasons leave plenty to be desired.

That said, Springer already has shown glimpses of All-Defensive potential at 21 years old. The Tennessee product recently played lockdown D on superstars Luka Doncic and Stephen Curry.

Notable players to match up against Jaden Springer for at least 15 partial possessions this season:



Mikal Bridges 0-1 with 1 turnover

Trae Young 4-12 with 3 turnovers

Luka Dončić 1-5 with 1 turnover



Elite ball denial and tenacity in isolation. Draws Steph Curry tonight. pic.twitter.com/1cOTnq5zzz — Ahaan Rungta (@AhaanRungta) February 7, 2024

jaden springer did this to luka 2 days ago and then did it again with curry last night. dear lord. pic.twitter.com/YoYt01AusF — owen (@joemazzulla) February 8, 2024

Springer also has put together quite the block highlight tape despite his limited minutes. One of his most noteworthy blocks this season came against new C's teammate Jayson Tatum.

Jaden Springer block mix: pic.twitter.com/WZ5bc641OQ — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) February 8, 2024

New Celtic Jaden Springer had this really impressive block on Jayson Tatum earlier this season. Super athletic and high-level defender. pic.twitter.com/Pxn8jbzIrw — Steve Hewitt (@steve_hewitt) February 8, 2024

The Celtics don't need Springer to be a difference-maker offensively. They already have plenty of firepower on that side of the ball with Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis, and Derrick White doing most of the heavy lifting. Springer's job is to shore things up on the defensive end and provide an energy boost off the bench. He'll serve as much-needed wing depth while continuing his development into an elite defender.

