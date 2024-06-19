NEEDHAM, MA, June 19, 2024 - The Boston Celtics have won their 18th NBA Championship, and NBC Sports Boston and NBC10 Boston will deliver the most robust local coverage of the celebration and rolling rally parade on Friday, June 21, with continuous Banner Day in Boston coverage across TV, streaming and digital media platforms. The coverage will feature insider analysis, commentary and insights from the best NBA and Celtics analysts, reporters, special guests, current and former players, dignitaries, and more.

Coverage will be highlighted by an experienced and entertaining on-air talent team including NBC Sports Boston’s Brian Scalabrine, Mike Gorman, Eddie House, Abby Chin, Chris Forsberg, Drew Carter, and Tom Giles. This team of experts has been leading Boston Celtics coverage all season long and is poised to bring fans the most in-depth look at all the happenings throughout the day. Joining the NBC Sports Boston insiders will be the NBC10 Boston News team including Raul Martinez, Latoyia Edwards, Glenn Jones, Priscilla Casper, and JC Monahan.

Coverage will begin on NBC10 Boston at 5 a.m., with on-air talent providing live look-ins and preview information as the City of Boston prepares for the 11 a.m. parade. Beginning at 9:30 a.m., both NBC10 Boston and NBC Sports Boston will feature a simulcast of exclusive Banner Day in Boston coverage. Viewers will enjoy continued live coverage of parade prep; fan insight and interaction as they gather along the parade route; hours of insider analysis; and a special look into TD Garden for a pre-parade event -- hosted by former Celtic and NBC Sports Boston analyst Brian Scalabrine -- with members of the Celtics roster and organization offering their thoughts as they prepare to board the duck boats.

Once the parade is underway at 11 a.m., NBC Sports Boston and NBC10 Boston will continue the insider coverage, providing live look-ins and commentary from a variety of different viewpoints and angles along the parade route. Coverage will also include an exclusive perspective from a Duck Boat participating in the parade which will be carrying NBC Sports Boston on-air talent.

In addition to NBC Sports Boston and NBC10 Boston, the comprehensive coverage will be available across NBC Sports Boston and NBC 10 Boston digital media platforms, including NBCSportsBoston.com, and will be streamed live on the NBC10 Boston News streaming channel, which is available on leading streaming and connected TV services. Exclusive photos, insider commentary, and real-time look-ins throughout the parade will also be available on social media at @NBCSBoston, @NBCSCeltics, and @NBC10Boston. A Spanish broadcast of the parade will also air on Telemundo Boston from 11:30am-12:30pm.

Banner Day in Boston on NBC Sports Boston and NBC10 Boston is presented by TD Bank, by VistaPrint, and by Jordan.

For viewers and fans looking to enjoy another look at the Boston Celtics series win over the Dallas Mavericks, NBC Sports Boston will be replaying a game from the series each night during the week of June 24, culminating in a replay of the parade next Friday. The parade coverage will also replay in the evening of Friday, June 21.

