NBC Sports Boston announces comprehensive coverage of Celtics' 2024-25 NBA season

NEEDHAM, MA – October 21, 2024 – NBC Sports Boston today announced its comprehensive coverage of the NBA Champion Boston Celtics’ 2024-25 NBA season. After a championship winning season and active summer, Celtics coverage on NBC Sports Boston is back and will be highlighted by live coverage of 70 regular season matchups; in-depth pregame, halftime and postgame coverage for every game; and extensive multi-platform coverage across nbcsportsboston.com and the NBC Sports Boston social/audio channels.

NBC Sports Boston’s regular season Celtics coverage will tip off with Celtics Pregame Live on Tuesday, October 22nd at 6PM with their Opening Night and “Banner Night” against the New York Knicks at the TD Garden. The NBC Sports Boston pregame show will include surprise features and special guests, including Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens.

Live Celtics game coverage on NBC Sports Boston will begin with the Celtics first two road games: Thursday, October 24th vs. the Washington Wizards and Saturday, October 26th vs. the Detroit Pistons. NBC Sports Boston’s game schedule includes several additional key matchups throughout the season including: the Warriors' lone visit to TD Garden on November 6th, plus matchups against other Western conference powers including the Thunder, Timberwolves, and Nuggets. The schedule also includes several key Eastern Conference battles against the Sixers, Bucks, Cavaliers, and Pacers.

Throughout the season, live-game coverage will be led by analyst Brian Scalabrine, who is entering his 10th full-time season with NBC Sports Boston; and Drew Carter, who is entering his second season with NBC Sports Boston and first as the full-time play-by-play voice. NBC Sports Boston Celtics sideline reporter Abby Chin will also return and be on-site for every game.

NBC Sports Boston will continue to surround every Celtics games with gameday programs Celtics Pregame Live presented by TD Bank, Celtics Halftime Live presented by Ace Ticket, and Celtics Postgame Live presented by your New England Ford Dealers. The shows will be hosted by NBC Sports Boston’s team of experts including Eddie House, Tom Giles, Chris Forsberg, Kayla Burton, and Michael Holley. The show will provide a blend of news, analysis, commentary and interviews with special guests before and after every game.

Additionally, NBC Sports Boston’s weekly Celtics show, Celtics Post Up, will return in early November and be live after a weeknight Celtics Postgame Live. Burton and Forsberg will co-host and deliver a fun look at the most engaging stories around the Celtics and the entire NBA.

Comprehensive written, video and audio content covering the Celtics and the NBA will continue to be provided across NBC Sports Boston’s digital properties. Exclusive news, analysis, commentary and information will be available daily by Forsberg and a team of multiplatform content creators. Forsberg also hosts the Celtics Talk Podcast, which publishes multiple episodes weekly throughout the season featuring special guests and interviews.

