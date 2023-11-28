MLB free agent signings: Tracking every deal from the 2023-24 offseason

The stove is officially heating up.
Some of the top players in baseball -- including American stars and international sensations -- could be on the move this offseason.
While the biggest fish have yet to be reeled in, the bidding wars could begin soon. The Winter Meetings will take place from Dec. 4 to Dec. 7 in Nashville, where executives will gather to discuss deals with players and agents.
Here's a tracker of every free agent signing this offseason:
Who are the best MLB free agents in 2023-24?
The best player available is, undoubtedly, Shohei Ohtani. A two-way star for the Los Angeles Angels, the reigning AL MVP could command a record-setting salary.
Behind Ohtani is another Japanese star: Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The 25-year-old right-handed pitcher won his third MVP in Japan last season while posting a 1.16 ERA in 24 starts for the Orix Buffaloes.
The best hitters on the market, outside of Ohtani, include Cody Bellinger, Matt Chapman, Jorge Soler, J.D. Martinez, Teoscar Hernandez and Rhys Hoskins, while pitchers include Blake Snell, Josh Hader, Jordan Montgomery, Eduardo Rodriguez, Lucas Giolito and Marcus Stroman, among others.
You can find more about the top MLB free agents here.
MLB free agent tracker, signings by team
AL EAST
Baltimore Orioles
- N/A
Boston Red Sox
- N/A
New York Yankees
- N/A
Tampa Bay Rays
- N/A
Toronto Blue Jays
- N/A
AL CENTRAL
Chicago White Sox
- SS Paul DeJong (from SF): 1 year, $1.75 million
Cleveland Guardians
- N/A
Detroit Tigers
- Kenta Maeda (from MIN): 2 years, $24 million
Kansas City Royals
- N/A
Minnesota Twins
- N/A
AL WEST
Houston Astros
- N/A
Los Angeles Angels
- LHP Adam Kolarek (from ATL): 1 year, $900,000
Oakland Athletics
- RHP Osvaldo Bido (from PIT): 1 year, $750,000
Seattle Mariners
- N/A
Texas Rangers
- N/A
NL EAST
Atlanta Braves
- RHP Reynaldo Lopez (from CLE): 3 years, $30 million
Miami Marlins
- N/A
New York Mets
- N/A
Philadelphia Phillies
- RHP Aaron Nola (re-signed): 7 years, $172 million
Washington Nationals
- N/A
NL CENTRAL
Chicago Cubs
- N/A
Cincinnati Reds
- N/A
Milwaukee Brewers
- N/A
Pittsburgh Pirates
- N/A
St. Louis Cardinals
- RHP Sonny Gray (from MIN): 3 years, $75 million
- RHP Kyle Gibson (from BAL): 1 year, $12 million
- RHP Lance Lynn (from LAD): 1 year, $11 million
NL WEST
Arizona Diamondbacks
- N/A
Colorado Rockies
- N/A
Los Angeles Dodgers
- OF Jason Heyward (re-signed): 1 year, $9 million
- RHP Ricky Vanasco (re-signed): 1 year, $900,000
San Diego Padres
- N/A
San Francisco Giants
- N/A