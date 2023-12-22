MLB world reacts as Dodgers commit more than $1 billion to land Yamamoto and Ohtani

The Los Angeles Dodgers have gone on a billion-dollar spending spree.

Los Angeles continued to own the MLB offseason on Thursday night, reportedly striking a 12-year, $325 million deal with Japanese star pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto. It's the largest contract in terms of total money ever given to a pitcher.

The pact came less than two weeks after the Dodgers lured fellow Japanese sensation Shohei Ohtani away from the Los Angeles Angels with a record-smashing 10-year, $700 million contract (with $680 million in deferred money). Ohtani and Yamamoto, who together won the 2023 World Baseball Classic title with Team Japan, were regarded as the top two players in free agency.

And in between landing the two Japanese stars, Los Angeles acquired ace Tyler Glasnow from the Tampa Bay Rays and gave him a five-year, $135 million extension.

So since Dec. 9, the Dodgers have spent more than $1.1 billion to add Ohtani, Glasnow and Yamamoto to their already star-studded club.

Yes, Los Angeles is coming off yet another disappointing playoff exit, being swept by the eventual NL champion Arizona Diamondbacks in the NLDS. But the Dodgers can now roll out a lineup featuring Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Will Smith and Max Muncy, along with a starting rotation headlined by Yamamoto, Glasnow and Walker Buehler (with Ohtani slated to return to the mound in 2025).

That's quite the club on paper.

Los Angeles' latest big-time splash sparked many different reactions on social media:

Shohei Ohtani to Yoshinobu Yamamoto at Dodger Stadium pic.twitter.com/evJCIKvB3o — Dodgers Nation (@DodgersNation) December 22, 2023

“Grandma what was it like to be a dodger fan in the off-season of 2023” pic.twitter.com/OWgkrJExnr — 𝗰𝗰 (@ccgrime) December 22, 2023

Oh no, the expectations for the Dodgers went from win a World Series to win a World Series. — Chad Moriyama (@ChadMoriyama) December 22, 2023

Dodgers going all in, plz don't be a meme in October. — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) December 22, 2023

Dodger better win like the 90s Bulls now lol. — 10 (@SimplyAJ10) December 22, 2023

The Dodgers just became the early 2010’s Heat of the MLB — Calico Joe (@CalicoJoeMLB) December 22, 2023

Dodgers gonna win 169 games outta 162 next year my goodness… https://t.co/zKuwXVWOp8 — KingofJUCO (@KingofJUCO) December 22, 2023

Sure, the Dodgers built a super team, but literally anything can happen in a 5 or 7 game series…



And if anything, this only puts MORE pressure on the Dodgers in the playoffs, because now if they dont win the World Series, it will be the biggest failure possible. — John Bollman (@JohnBollman11) December 22, 2023

Congratulations to the Los Angeles Dodgers for winning the San Diego Padres Memorial Trophy for Excellence In Off-Season. — Tyler Stafford (@tylercstafford) December 22, 2023

Every season the Dodgers don’t win the World Series for at least the next decade will be extremely funny. — Joe Viray (@JoeVirayNBA) December 22, 2023

It’s gonna rock when the Dodgers win 120 games and get bounced in the first round so then we have to hear how the playoffs are unfair for an entire month https://t.co/UqcZuJHc3e — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) December 22, 2023

don’t be mad at the dodgers for spending money, be mad at your favorite team for not spending enough — kev mahserejian (@RotoSurgeon) December 22, 2023

We will all be united in 2024 by our hatred of the Dodgers — John Bresnahan (@bresreports) December 22, 2023

The Dodgers won 142 games in the regular season, but the five-day break before facing the Reds in the NLDS was just too much rust to shake. — Travis Sawchik (@Travis_Sawchik) December 22, 2023

MLB is going to change the playoff format when the Dodgers get bounced in the NLDS by the 86-win Brewers — Ben Porter (@Ben13Porter) December 22, 2023

A dodger dog bout to be $37/no mustard. — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) December 22, 2023

Per source, Dodgers are nearing a deal with Taylor Swift. — Emily Waldon (@EmilyCWaldon) December 22, 2023