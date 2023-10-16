Reports: Who's in, who's out at this stage of Red Sox GM search

It appears the Boston Red Sox have made significant progress in their search for Chaim Bloom's replacement.

Minnesota Twins general manager Thad Levine has emerged as a strong candidate for Boston's head of baseball operations role, per WEEI's Rob Bradford. The New York Post's Jon Heyman reports Levine is interviewing for the job.

He wasn't the only name linked to the Red Sox on Monday, however. Bradford reports that former Pittsburgh Pirates GM Neal Huntington is a candidate for the position. Former Red Sox pitcher Craig Breslow, currently in the Chicago Cubs front office after a 12-year MLB career, is also in the mix, per Joel Sherman of The New York Post.

The Athletic's Chad Jennings' report on Monday added another candidate to the group -- Toronto Blue Jays vice president of baseball strategy James Click -- while removing three others. Los Angeles Dodgers GM Brandon Gomes, Philadelphia Phillies GM Sam Fuld, and Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey each reportedly declined interviews for the Red Sox job. Fuld had been rumored to be one of the "leading candidates" to replace Bloom.

Jennings adds that it's uncertain whether the Red Sox plan to pursue Kim Ng, who stepped down from her role as Miami Marlins GM on Monday. Red Sox assistant GM Eddie Romero is considered the favorite among internal candidates. And as for Levine, it’s “no slam dunk" that the two sides are a match.

With so many names floating around, it can be difficult to keep up with the Red Sox' ongoing search for a Bloom replacement. So to recap, here are the candidates and the names that have been ruled out, per reports.

In the running:

Thad Levine: GM, Minnesota Twins

James Click: VP of baseball strategy, Toronto Blue Jays

Neal Huntington: Former GM, Pittsburgh Pirates

Craig Breslow: Assistant GM, Chicago Cubs

Eddie Romero: Assistant GM, Boston Red Sox

Kim Ng: Former GM, Miami Marlins

Off the table: