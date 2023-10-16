Report: Twins GM emerges as potential Bloom replacement

The Boston Red Sox' search for Chaim Bloom's replacement is heating up.

In addition to Kim Ng, who opted not to return to the Miami Marlins front office, Minnesota Twins general manager Thad Levine has emerged as a strong candidate to become Boston's head of baseball operations. WEEI's Rob Bradford reported Monday that the two sides have "elicited mutual interest."

Kim Ng has always been an interesting potential hire. Sources also suggest Twins GM Thad Levine could be emerging as a strong candidate. The Red Sox have also had conversations with another longtime GM who is not currently in such a role. https://t.co/hiQKJa1Xh6 — Rob Bradford (@bradfo) October 16, 2023

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Levine, 51, has served as Minnesota's GM under president of baseball operations Derek Falvey since 2016. He previously was the Texas Rangers' assistant GM from 2005-16.

According to Bradford, Levine embraces analytics but isn't overly dependent on them in his decision making.

"Industry sources have identified Levine as someone who is well-versed in utilizing information, but wouldn't be afraid to step outside the analytical models in order to execute targeted acquisitions," Bradford wrote.

Another name rumored to be in consideration for the Red Sox role is Philadelphia Phillies GM Sam Fuld. Bradford adds that "another longtime general manager - who is currently not in the role of GM or POBO - has talked with the Red Sox."

The Red Sox are entering a pivotal offseason in which several holes will need to be filled on their roster, particularly on the pitching staff. They're looking to turn things around after two consecutive last-place seasons in the American League East.