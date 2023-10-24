Craig Breslow named Red Sox' new Chief Baseball Officer

The Boston Red Sox' search for Chaim Bloom's replacement has reached its conclusion.

Craig Breslow -- earlier reported as the "clear frontrunner" to lead Boston's front office -- has accepted the Red Sox' offer to replace Chaim Bloom as their leader of baseball operations, The Boston Globe's Alex Speier reported Tuesday night.

Like his predecessor, Breslow will have the title of Chief Baseball Officer, per Speier.

UPDATE (Wednesday, Oct. 25, 4 p.m. ET): The Red Sox confirmed they have hired Breslow as their Chief Baseball Officer.

The #RedSox today announced that Craig Breslow has been hired as Chief Baseball Officer. pic.twitter.com/2gzs3XRWI7 — Red Sox (@RedSox) October 25, 2023

Speier previously reported the Red Sox informed candidates on Monday whether they were advancing to the second round of the interview process. Breslow was the only candidate known to have a second-round interview.

Breslow, 43, is a Yale graduate and a native of New Haven, Conn. He pitched for seven teams during his 12-year MLB career, including two stints with the Red Sox (2006, 2012-15).

Shortly after hanging up the cleats, Breslow joined Theo Epstein in the Chicago Cubs front office in 2019. He currently serves as the Cubs' assistant GM/vice president of pitching.

Widely considered "the smartest man in baseball," Breslow is highly regarded among his MLB peers. However, he has little to no experience with regular general manger duties such as negotiating trades and signing free agents.

Breslow reportedly was one of at least seven candidates to interview for the position. Many of the more experienced candidates, such as Kim Ng, Mike Hazen, and James Click, turned down the opportunity.