Report: If Sox hire Breslow, it may not be as Bloom's replacement

The Boston Red Sox' search for Chaim Bloom's replacement could continue even if Craig Breslow is added to the front office.

On Wednesday, The Athletic reported Breslow and the Red Sox were in "advanced discussions" for the vacant head of baseball operations position. According to an update from MassLive.com's Sean McAdam, that report "may be premature."

Although Breslow has interviewed with the Red Sox, it's unlikely the Connecticut native would become the club's primary decision-maker in the front office. That role could still go to another candidate with more experience, such as Minnesota Twins GM Thad Levine or former Pittsburgh Pirates GM Neal Huntington.

"A more likely scenario, it would seem, would be to hire someone else who has already served a number of years as a major league GM — as both Huntington and Levine have — and install them as president of baseball operations, while bringing Brewlow on board to serve as GM, with an opportunity to learn some of the details of the position and grow into the No. 1 role after a few years," McAdam wrote.

Breslow, a Yale graduate and former MLB pitcher who's been dubbed "the smartest man in baseball," currently serves as assistant GM/vice president of pitching for the Chicago Cubs. He initially joined Theo Epstein's front office in 2019 after 12 big-league seasons.

As McAdam notes, Breslow lacks experience in pursuing free agents, making trades, and the general duties that come with leading a baseball operations staff. He is highly regarded throughout the league, but it may make more sense to bring him along slowly rather than throw him into the fire.

Breslow is one of at least three external candidates the Red Sox have reportedly interviewed. Levine and Huntington are the others, but McAdam adds "there are indications that another external candidate, whose identity has not been made public, has also already interviewed with the Red Sox about the role."

As for internal candidates, assistant GMs Eddie Romero and Michael Groopman reportedly interviewed along with VP of scouting and player development Paul Toboni. Romero is considered the favorite if Boston opts to hire from within.