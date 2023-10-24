Report: Craig Breslow ‘clear frontrunner' to lead Red Sox baseball ops

It sounds like the search for the next head of Red Sox baseball operations is heating up.

The Boston Globe's Alex Speier reported Tuesday that Craig Breslow is the favorite to replace Chaim Bloom.

"Multiple industry sources believe that Cubs assistant GM Craig Breslow is the clear frontrunner in the search to lead the Sox baseball operations department," Speier wrote. "The Sox informed candidates on Monday whether they’re advancing to the second round of the process."

Speier also reports that Breslow "is the only candidate known to have a second-round interview."

Breslow's current role is assistant GM/vice president of pitching for the Chicago Cubs. He joined the Cubs in a front office role in 2019. His ability to identify and help develop good pitchers is among the traits that make him a good candidate for the Red Sox.

Breslow played 12 seasons in the MLB from 2005 through 2017. Breslow pitched for the Red Sox in 2006, left for five seasons and returned in the middle of the 2012 campaign. His second stint in Boston lasted through 2015 and included a 2013 World Series title.

Even though Breslow has a couple years of experience working in an MLB front office, he's still inexperienced when it comes to regular general manger duties like negotiating with free agents.

Many of the more experienced candidates, such as Kim Ng, Mike Hazen and James Click, turned down the opportunity in Boston.

It would behoove the Red Sox to find a replacement for Bloom relatively soon. Free agents can begin signing with teams five days after the 2023 World Series ends. Game 7 of the World Series, if necessary, is scheduled for Nov. 4.